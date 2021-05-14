Buckingham Palace asks Donald Trump fan to remove fake photo of Queen from election bus





Buckingham Palace has asked a supporter of Donald Trump to remove a fake image of the Queen from a bus, according to reports.

Her Majesty was shown wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on the vehicle.

The image is believed to have been stuck on the “Trump Train” bus for a year when palace attendants spotted it at a rally in Florida, United States, last week.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told BuzzFeed News they were aware of the Queen’s photo on the bus and that “steps have been taken to request her removal.”

The Daily Star approached the palace for comment on Friday.

The Trump Train is an unofficial campaign bus that supported the re-election of the 45th U.S. president in the 2020 U.S. presidential election campaign.

One side of the bus showed a large image of the Queen in a red outfit.

The original photograph of the Queen was taken by Christopher Furlong on April 1, 2011, during a visit to Wales.

It showed the smiling monarch wearing a diamond brooch on her lapel and floral decoration on her hat.

The version of the image was placed next to a logo that said “Women for Trump” and Her Majesty wore a hat with Trump’s famous slogan “Make America Great Again” with her badge replaced by a Q symbol for QAnon.

Her Majesty was shown wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and a QAnon conspiracy theory brooch (Image: @thetrumptrainofficial)

The conspiracy theory claims that Trump was fighting a “deep state” network of political, business, entertainment and media elites.

The bus is owned and operated by Buddy Hall, a Trump supporter. He was seen at an “America First” rally in Florida last week for Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green.

He is not officially affiliated with Trump, nor with Gaetz or Greene, who are his staunch allies.

The image is believed to have been stuck on the ‘Trump Train’ bus for a year when palace assistants spotted it at a rally in Florida, United States, last week (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill said: “We are sure Her Majesty is more concerned than traffic in Florida villages.”

A spokesperson for Greene said they saw no problem with the spoofed image of Queens on the bus, telling reporters, “You know what a meme is, don’t you?”

