President Erdoan’s Palestinian diplomacy





turkey, srail‘in saldrlarna kar PalestineWhile all relevant international institutions, including the United Nations and the Organization of the Islamic Union, continue their efforts to mobilize President Recep Tayyip Erdoan So far, he has made phone calls with ministers of state and government from nearly 20 countries, from Palestine to Russia, from Qatar to Pakistan, from Kuwait to Algeria. President Erdoan called on the visionary leaders to take effective joint action against Israeli attacks and raids against Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, Gaza and Palestinian Muslims. Erdoan, who made the first contact in this direction with Palestinian State Minister Mahmud Abbas and Hamas Political Bureau Minister smail Heniyye, was Russian State Minister Vladimir Putin, Emir of Qatar eyh Tamim bin Hamed Al Sani, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Kuwait. Ah Nawwaf al-Ahmed al-Jabir al-Sabah, Malaysia King Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah ah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Algerian President Abdulmecid Tabbun, President of Uzbekistan, Minister Mirziyoyev, Pakistan Babakan mran Khan, President of the Northern Turkish Republic Kbrs Ersin Tatar Talking with Prime Minister of Krgzistan Sadr Caparov, Afghan President Eref Gani, Iraqi Babakan Mustafa Kazmi, Nigerian President Mohammed Buhari, Libya Babakan Abdulhamid Dibeybe, Sultan of Oman Heysem bin Tark and former Babakan Mahathir Muhammad of Malaysia, the Israeli attacks have taken hold. Messages from President Erdoan During these meetings, President Erdoan called the Israeli attacks “terror” and expressed the harshest cruelty inflicted on Palestinian Muslims. Erdoan said they have made attempts at all levels to mobilize the whole world, especially the Islamic world, to stop terrorism and the occupation of Israel, and stressed that Turkey will always continue to be a supporter of the Palestinian cause, supporting his sisters and protecting the dignity of Jerusalem. Stressing that all Muslims are the recipients of Israel’s illegal and inhumane attacks, President Erdoan said that the Israeli attacks must be stopped immediately, that the international community has reacted with vigor and deterrence to these attacks, concrete measures have been taken against illegal practices and supported Palestine. the importance of playing. President Erdoan said it was important for the UN Security Council to get involved before the crisis worsened and that it should work on the idea of ​​sending international protection forces to the region. to protect Palestinian civilians. In addition, in accordance with Erdoan’s instructions, “emergency meetings in Jerusalem” were organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs with the participation of ministers, ministers and Okuftüs from Islamic countries with the program “Masjid-i Aqsa and Jerusalem “. At the meeting, a common position was put forward regarding the protection of the sanctity of Jerusalem and the end of the persecution of Palestinian Muslims. News presented to subscribers on the AA News Ak (HAS) system is compiled and published on the Anadolu Agency website. Please contact to subscribe.







