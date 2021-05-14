In conversation with FM Qureshi, his Palestinian counterpart appreciates unwavering support





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki. Twitter / File, Wikipedia / File

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki on Friday expressed his deep gratitude for Pakistanis’ principled, steadfast and unwavering support for the state in a conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said Dr Maliki appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khans’ clear and unambiguous position on the recent crisis and thanked Pakistan for the continued diplomatic support received for Palestine in regional forums. and international.

FM Qureshi strongly condemned the attacks by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the continued airstrikes on Gaza which have so far killed at least 122 innocent civilians, including children.

The Foreign Minister reiterated the unequivocal support of the Pakistanis for the rights of the Palestinian people and their just struggle.

He informed Dr Maliki of the Pakistanis’ efforts to sensitize the international community to the gravity of the situation and the violations of human rights and international law.

Recalling the recent phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Palestinian President, the Foreign Minister reassured Dr Maliki of the Pakistanis’ unwavering support for the Palestinian people in these difficult times.

FM Qureshi meets with Saudi Arabian counterpart

FM Qureshi also contacted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud today to discuss the grave situation in Palestine.

He expressed the deep concerns of Pakistanis over the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and serious human rights violations. He condemned the Israel Defense Forces’ continued attacks on Palestinians.

“Israeli acts have defied all the norms of humanity and international law,” he said.

FM Qureshi recalled the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement issued during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Kingdom on May 8, 2021, which, among other things, included the two countries sharing views on the Palestinian issue.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed that the Pakistanis fully support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and UN Resolutions.

The Saudi Foreign Minister expressed concern about the serious developments in Palestine and informed FM Qureshi of the initiatives taken to remedy the situation.

FM Qureshi hailed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to convene an emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers on May 16, 2021.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm Saudi hospitality during the visit recently concluded by the prime ministers, Foreign Minister Qureshi informed his counterpart about the post-visit phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Guardian of the Two Saints mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, during which the two leaders also confided on the grave situation in Palestine and the need to take urgent measures to address it.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on developments in Palestine.

FM Qureshi speaks with his Afghan counterpart

In addition, FM Qureshi also received a call from Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar during which the two sides exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

FM Qureshi sent greetings for a happy and joyful Eid for the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Pakistan welcomed the recent announcement of the three-day Eid ceasefire by the Afghan parties and stressed that efforts should continue for a ceasefire. permanent.

FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistani support for the Afghan peace process and stressed that the intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity to reach an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan to end the 40-year conflict.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the current situation in Palestine and Masjid Al-Aqsa.

FM Qureshi condemned the indiscriminate use of force and attacks by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa and Gaza, called for the protection of civilians and stressed the need for the international community to take urgent action to address the grave situation in the occupied territories.

The two foreign ministers agreed to keep in touch on the Palestinian issue. They also agreed to maintain high-level bilateral exchanges and work together to further consolidate relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

