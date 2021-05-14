Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Starts Dating Secret Service Agent Protecting Family After Divorce: Book





Breadcrumb Links News from the world

Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March 2018. After resolving a child custody issue in July that year, the divorce was finalized at the end of the year.

Author of the article:

National Post staff Vanessa Haydon Trump appears before the Civil Supreme Court on July 26, 2018 in New York City. Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump appeared in court Thursday for the first hearing in their divorce proceedings. Photo by Alec Tabak / Pool / Getty Images Article content

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump began dating a Secret Service agent tasked with protecting her family shortly after the couples divorced, a new book has revealed.

The book, titled Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service was written by Carol Leonnig, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who works for the Washington Post.

Scheduled for release next week, the book explains how Secret Service agents are prohibited from forming personal relationships with those they are charged with protecting because their feelings risk clouding their judgment.

However, Vanessa Trump, had started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family, the Guardian reported after obtaining a copy of the book.

Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March 2018. After resolving a child custody issue in July that year, the divorce was finalized at the end of the year.

Publicity

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Trump’s Secret Service agents were asked if they would like to move to Florida after the presidency The Secret Service said they would run out of money to protect Trump and his family on September 30.

It is not known when she first started dating the agent, but Leonning wrote that the agent was not subject to any disciplinary action as neither he nor the agency were Vanessa’s official guardians. Trump at that time.

Vanessa wasn’t the only Trump family member to get close to an agent; Leonnig reported that Secret Service executives became suspicious after Tiffany Trump began spending unusual time alone with a Secret Service agent over her details.

Tiffany, Donald Trump’s daughter with second wife Marla Maples, had broken up with a boyfriend around this time, the book reports.

According to the book, senior members of the Secret Service were concerned about how close Tiffany seemed to get close to the tall, dark, and handsome agent.

Although Tiffany and the agent denied the existence of an inappropriate relationship between them, the agent was later reassigned.

A spokeswoman for Tiffany Trump has since rebutted the books’ claims and said the story was nothing more than gossip and just not true, the Vanity Fair reported.

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany speaks to delegates on day two of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

Former US President Donald Trump had a different relationship with some of the officers assigned to his details, the book reveals that he requested some of the overweight officers or officers he deemed too small to be reassigned.

Publicity

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

I don’t want those big guys to be in my details, Trump reportedly said, according to the book. How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run in the streets?

He may have confused his agents in the field with office staff, the Guardian reported.

When contacted for comment on the stories, a Secret Service spokesperson told People: The US Secret Service is aware of an upcoming book that sums up the past challenges the agency has overcome and from. from which it evolved. Today and throughout its 156-year history, the agency’s skilled workforce is dedicated to the successful execution of its critical protection and investigative missions.

Share this article in your social media ad

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Calgary Herald Headline News

Sign up to receive daily news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering!

A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will be in your inbox soon.

We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos