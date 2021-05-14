China urges steelmakers to cut production – Radio Free Asia

China may signal a shift in industrial and environmental policies as the government takes steps to cut steel production after record production last year.

On April 28, the government announced a series of measures to reduce import tariffs and raise export barriers, increasing pressure on steelmakers to cut production and help meet the targets of the President Xi Jinping on climate change.

As of May 1, tariffs on pig iron, crude steel, scrap metal and other inputs were reduced to zero. Export taxes on steel products and materials are now subject to increases ranging from 15 to 25 percent, the cabinet-level State Council Customs Tariff Commission said.

“The adjustment is aimed at reducing import costs, increasing steel imports, helping domestic producers reduce crude steel production, guiding the industry to reduce its energy consumption and encouraging industrial modernization and high-quality development in the sector, “the official statement said in English. China Daily reported.

The unusual intervention follows a year of historically high production as Chinese factories produced 1.05 billion metric tonnes of crude steel despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowest economic growth rate in 44 years.

China’s steel production jumped 5.2% from a year earlier, while global production fell 0.9%, according to data from the World Steel Association. The country’s share in the world steel market climbed to 57.5%.

Despite overcapacity issues and profit pressures, competitive and fierce Chinese steelmakers have boosted production through good times and bad, recording increases every year since 2016.

But with Xi’s promise to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net neutrality by 2060, it looks like the government is finally fed up with the relentless push for more and more. ‘steel.

“The country plans to cut its crude steel production to ensure it declines year on year in 2021,” the China Daily said categorically.

“Making steel and other energy-consuming industries greener is an important part of China’s broader efforts to reduce pollution and fight climate change,” he said.

New limits

On May 7, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said it would continue to limit new steel production capacity in key areas to control air pollution with measures taking effect on June 1, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The outcome of the government’s efforts to reduce both capacity and production will be closely watched by competitors and environmental groups.

Chinese steel mills are responsible for around 15% of the country’s carbon emissions and more than 60% of emissions from global steel production, according to the South China Morning Post.

The cuts are “a must for the steel industry,” said Ma Jun, director of the Beijing Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, the newspaper reported. “For an industry with such large emissions, it must act now.”

Advocates will also be watching the government to see if it allows environmental law enforcement to impact industrial production and economic growth.

At the virtual climate summit hosted by the United States in April, Xi sent mixed signals on how quickly China would act to reduce carbon emissions that could affect economic expansion and jobs.

A plan underway for the steel industry would require the sector to reach peak emissions within four years with a 30% reduction by 2030, the Morning Post said.

Industry leader China Baowu Steel Group has targeted a peak in emissions by 2023, but the company said a 30% reduction will not occur until 2035.

A sign of the government’s determination to bring the steel industry under control despite the economic impact can be found in the way the tariff plan came into being.

In March, officials at the heavily polluted Tangshan City steel plant in northern Hebei Province threatened to revoke emission permits and suspend operating permits for four steel plants after environmental inspectors found that they were ignoring closure orders during a regional smog alert.

The mills were fined 1 million yuan (US $ 154,400) each and those “responsible” were arrested, the Morning Post reported on March 14.

The case of the four factories seems to have several implications.

First, he suggested that inspectors from the central government’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) continued to exercise power over industrial interests after publicizing sweeping criticisms of the National Administration of the energy (NEA) in January.

In their report, investigators criticized the NEA for failing to implement “Xi Jinping’s thoughts on ecological civilization” by allowing the construction of unnecessary coal-fired power plants. Inspectors demanded a “rectification” in an open confrontation over environmental policies.

In the case of Tangshan steelworkers, the MEE also crossed political barriers, forcing city officials to threaten factory owners with criminal penalties.

Anti-pollution policy

The increased focus on the steel industry has also been notable for its crackdown on both carbon emissions and smog. For years, the state media has covered carbon emissions and visible air pollution as separate issues without acknowledging that the steel industry is a major source of both problems.

But it is too early to say whether the emergence of wider environmental enforcement will translate into political power over polluting industries.

The fines imposed on Tangshan factories remain modest and are little more than a cost of doing business. Tariff measures imposed on steelmakers may also encourage them to cut production, but they stopped before receiving a direct order to make cuts.

Government warnings to steel industry officials fall short of tougher government action against internet platform providers for anti-monopoly law violations and service sector expansions financial.

In an April 21 commentary, S&P Global Platts Analytics said government pressure on the steel industry had had little effect on increasing crude steel production.

Production climbed 19.1% from a year earlier in March to more than 94 million metric tons (mmt), pushing first-quarter production from 271 mmt up 15.6%, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The surge continued with a 13% year-over-year gain in early April, Platts reported.

Platts called the response to government pressure a “market mirage,” as steelmakers took advantage of higher prices to reap higher profits from demand, driven by expectations of tight supplies.

“The Tangshan cuts have been factored in and the market can look at the production data and realize that fears of steel shortages were unfounded,” Platts said.

Over the past week, the steel market has become volatile as iron ore prices hit record highs, pushing the prices of some steel products to new highs and raising concerns about the ‘inflation.

Industry profits in the first quarter climbed 247% from a year earlier to 73.4 billion yuan ($ 11.3 billion), reported the China Steel Industry Association. (CISA) and Xinhua.

“Coming out of the pandemic, with many stimulants in the US, EU, Japan and a few others, demand for steel is dynamic and prices are high,” said Gary Hufbauer, senior researcher non-resident at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

“I guess Beijing will wink at disobedient steel companies as long as the market is strong,” Hufbauer said.

Both market strength and political strength can be critical factors in the outcome.

On Friday, authorities in Tangshan City rolled out new measures, leaving the outcome uncertain. Steel mills have been ordered not to manufacture or disseminate information about rising iron ore prices, Bloomberg News said.

So far, Xi has seemed reluctant to confront steelmakers with a direct order to cut production, leaving environmental officials to test their powers with uncertain support as soaring commodity prices complicate plans. of the government.