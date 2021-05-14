Israel continues to bomb Gaza, RI should urge UN to deploy peacekeepers





JAKARTA – Indonesian MP Sukamta hopes that the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will urge the UN to launch peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip, Palestine . Because, military Israel continued to bomb Gaza and the Hamas group also fired a lot of rockets at the Zionist regime. – Indonesian MP Sukamta hopes that the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will urge the UN to launch peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip,. Because, militarycontinued to bomb Gaza and the Hamas group also fired a lot of rockets at the Zionist regime. Data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon (5/14/2021) showed that the death toll from the Zionist military attack in Gaza reached 115 people, including dozens of children. The injured reached around 600 people. Also Read: War With Hamas Heats Up, 120 US Servicemen Leave Israel On the Israeli side, seven people were killed including a soldier, six local civilians and an Indian. The injured have also reached hundreds. Sukamta, member of Commission 1 DPR RI, expressed deep concern at the losses of the civilian population. If the tension in the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalates, the situation will get out of hand and could lead to open war. If that happens, it is certain that there will be more civilian casualties. As with the Israeli military aggression on Gaza in 2014, which killed 2,251 Palestinians, he said. Sukamta hopes the Indonesian government will strongly urge the UN to deploy peacekeeping forces to prevent a wider conflict between Israel and Palestine. According to him, the placement of peacekeepers in several conflict-ridden countries has proven to be effective in reducing the escalation of the conflict. “This proposal seems somewhat difficult to materialize, as every UNSC decision plan, even in the form of a declaration condemning Israel’s war crimes, is still opposed by the United States as a permanent member (of the UN Security Council). But I hope all efforts to prevent the spread of violence and conflict must continue. “The Indonesian government can encourage the proposed deployment of peacekeepers to the conflict zone Israeli-Palestinian through the OIC and UN emergency sessions, ”Sukamta said. Read also: Israel also attacks Gaza from land, war escalates The Deputy Chairman of the PKS faction also called on the Government of Indonesia to prepare peacekeeping troops for deployment in the Palestinian territories if the UN decides to deploy peacekeepers in the Israeli-Palestinian buffer zone. “Indonesia’s commitment to achieving peace has been well proven by being involved in the deployment of UN peacekeepers. I think if there is an assignment in the Palestinian territories, it will be greeted with enthusiasm by the TNI because the Indonesian government has so far been firmly committed to supporting Palestinian independence and a two-way solution. States as a solution. SINDOnews.com. (min)

