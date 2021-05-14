Turkey Erdogan claims virus of Islamophobia making Europe an open-air prison for Muslims





Islam is the second largest religion in Europe after Christianity, with self-identified Muslims now making up over 5% of the EU’s population, and their demographic footprint is expected to reach 14% by 2050 by mid Migration and Falling Birth Rates Among Christian Populations.

The world in general and Europe in particular are suffering from the virus of Islamophobia, suggested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Islamophobia virus, as dangerous as the coronavirus, is spreading rapidly, especially in European countries, Erdogan mentionned in a speech this week, his words quoted by local media. The president added that Muslims, including millions of Turks, are in danger of hate crimes under the current conditions. Europe, where 35 million Muslims live today, including 6 million Turks, is increasingly turning into an open-air prison for our brothers and sisters, he said, without specifying what he said. wanted to say. Erdogan suggested that the current security situation for Muslims is very grim and that a serious threat to their security exists in Europe. The Turkish president then attacked Western governments for their alleged disregard for Muslim religious values ​​under the guise of free speech, presumably referring to free speech laws allowing the publication of potentially offensive images of the Prophet Muhammad. He underlined in particular the recent push from France in favor of a new anti-extremism law, obviously intended to reinforce the republican values ​​of the country of secularism, freedom, equality and fraternity. Under the new law, communities would be required to sign a charter under these national principles and would face limits on the amount of money their organizations can receive from abroad. Passing such a bill, which blatantly contradicts human rights, freedom of belief and European values, will serve as a guillotine for French democracy, Erdogan suggested, urging Paris to act sensibly and give up. The law project. He added that Turkey was ready to work with France and other countries on counterterrorism and integration initiatives. Erdogan has repeatedly attacked French President Macron for his anti-extremism campaign, which began last year after the beheaded death of a French schoolteacher who showed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad. The Turkish leader questioned Macrons’ sanity, advised him not to comment on issues relating to Islam and accused him of intolerance of other faiths. Last year, Erdogan also warned that Europe was prepare his own end with its attacks on Muslims, indicating a police raid on a mosque in Germany for alleged terrorist financing. The Turkish president then warned that if the continent did not get rid of the disease of Islamophobia, it would collapse all of Europe from within. Europe is home to millions of Muslims, with large populations historically existing in southeastern Europe, and in France and the UK since the colonial era. Other Muslims from Turkey and the Arab world made their way to Europe in several waves of migration during the second half of the 20th century, and amid the refugee crisis of the mid-2010s resulting from the collapse of the security situation in many countries of the Middle East. countries, including Syria and Libya, in part thanks to Western military interventions. A comprehensive 2016 Pew Research study found that 25.7 million Muslims live in Europe and estimated that Muslims would constitute up to 14% of the continent’s population by 2050 if current trends in the influx of migrants and demographic changes continue. The report predicted that Muslims could represent more than 30% of the Swedish population, almost 20% of the German population and 18% of the French population by 2050 (up from 8.1%, 6.1% and 8, 8% currently, respectively, today).







