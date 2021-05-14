Chrissy Teigen’s critics resurface her feud with Trump amid Courtney Stodden’s allegations





Chrissy Teigen recently apologized to Courtney Stodden for the harassment when she was just a teenager, but that hasn’t stopped criticism of the entrepreneur and lifestyle model from comparing her to one of his most prominent enemies: Donald Trump.

For years, Teigen has accused the former president of online bullying – among other things – and Trump has even responded to his taunts and criticisms. But some social media users are calling Teigen the bully after Stodden told the Daily Beast in an interview published on May 10 that at age 16, Teigen “didn’t want to just publicly tweet about wanting that. I take a ‘dirt nap’, but DM in private. me and tell me to kill myself. “

Chrissy Teigen at the City Harvest Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on April 30, 2019. Getty

Conservative commentator Samantha Marika was among those who insinuated Teigen was guilty of hypocrisy. The day after Stodden’s interview came online, Marika wrote on Twitter: “Let me clarify this … Chrissy Teigen told a 16-year-old to go kill herself, but she was triggered by Trump’s ‘nasty tweets’? “

Let me clear it up … Chrissy Teigen told a 16 year old girl to go kill herself, but was sparked by Trump’s “nasty tweets”?

– samanthamarika (@ samanthamarika1) May 11, 2021

Stodden spoke with The Daily Beast about the widespread harassment she suffered after marrying The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchinson in 2011 when he was 50 and 16. Stodden said public taunts from Joy Behar, Courtney Love and Anderson Cooper hurt her, but Teigen was particularly singled out. Some of Teigen’s tweets directed at Stodden included messages such as “What drugs make you do something like this to your mouth?” and simply “I hate you”.

Conservative author Brigitte Gabriel also tweeted about Stodden’s recent comments. She wrote: “Chrissy Teigen told a 16 year old to go kill herself. But she wants to claim that President Trump was the one with the ‘nasty tweets’. Talk about bald hypocrisy.”

Chrissy Teigen told a 16-year-old to go kill herself.

But she wants to claim that President Trump was the one who had the “nasty tweets.”

Talk about bald hypocrisy.

– Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 14, 2021

Political commentator Candace Owens did not specifically refer to Teigen’s online feud with Trump, but said Trump was unfairly targeted for his comments while Teigen has yet to receive the same treatment.

She wrote: “Donald Trump was censored on the internet for not writing anything, even remotely violent. Chrissy Teigen told a 16 year old girl to kill herself and she couldn’t wait for her to die – and that she is allowed to continue all of her accounts. Disgusting. “

Donald Trump has been censored on the Internet for not writing anything, even from a violent distance.

Chrissy Teigen told a 16-year-old girl to kill herself, that she can’t wait for her death and that she is allowed to keep all of her accounts.

Repugnant. https://t.co/m1SbLgMWic

– Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 11, 2021

Trump once called Teigen a “dirty-mouthed woman” on Twitter while criticizing her husband, musician John Legend. The ex-president finally blocked her from his Twitter account.

After a long series of apologies from Teigen, Stodden wrote on Instagram: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard of her or her camp in private. . “

Stodden finalized her divorce from Hutchinson last year.

Newsweek reached out to Chrissy Teigen for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

