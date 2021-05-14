Government strives to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state





FAISALABAD Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the government is working to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

During his visit to the Panahgah (a shelter) at the General Bus Station, he said that the innovative Panahgah project was started to help the poorest of the poor and now the scope of this project has been extended. to the whole country so that a welfare state could be built in accordance with the state of Medina.

Farrukh Habib said the government’s efforts have brought aid to the poor and they now feel the government is fully aware of their financial and economic concerns and is trying to address their problems. He said the poor respectfully obtained food and shelter inside the shelter.

During a briefing on the occasion, Panahgah administrator Umar Maqbool said that Khatam-e-Quran organized prayers at Taraveeh in the Panahgah in addition to providing Sehari and Iftari during the holy month of Ramazan. Likewise, around 2,000 poor people were able to benefit from quality meals every day, he said.

Farrukh Habib also visited various sections of Panahgah and ate with the people who were staying there. He appreciated the arrangements in the Panahgah to facilitate people. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Minister of State also visited the Mausoleum of Hazrat Sufi Barkat Ali in Dalowal on Sammundri Road and offered prayers. He also offered Friday prayer in a mosque near the Sufi tomb. It is relevant to mention here that Farrukh Habib visited the Office of Child Protection and Welfare on Thursday and celebrated Eid with children.

On this occasion, the Minister of State said that the Office for Child Protection and Welfare is housed in rented premises. Now a new ultramodern building has been developed with Rs 210 million which includes a youth hostel, school, mess and other facilities, he said, adding that a separate youth hostel was under construction and would become very functional. soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos