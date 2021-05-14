The convergence of American exceptionalism and climate diplomacy

Politicians have long used American exceptionalism in the belief that the identity, values ​​and culture of the United States must be protected at all costs for citizen mobilization throughout the history of the country. It has been used in foreign interventions, the War on Terror, President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns and, more recently, massively. vaccination campaigns. President Joe biden now has the opportunity to arm climate change policy with American exceptionalism to achieve ambitious climate goals.

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with the climate crisis in the United States is political partisanship. Therefore, to advance the current climate agenda beyond executive orders, US exceptionalism must clash with climate diplomacy. Americans must lead the fight for climate action in voting booths and support candidates who place the needs and interests of the American people above short-term economic gain and political longevity. The climate crisis must be approached with bipartisan support instead of being used as a political volleyball ball. By encouraging the American people to support smart climate policy and putting them at the center of the fight, Biden has the opportunity to derail the disinformation campaigns run by fossil fuel giants and perpetuated by Republicans.

The Biden administration is already pushing Americans to act by putting climate diplomacy at the heart of its administration’s agenda. On April 22, Biden hosted the very first Leaders Climate Summit, also known as the Earth Day Summit. The two-day event was expected to galvanize climate action on the road to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November. 40 world leaders were on hand to explain how their countries will help boost climate ambition. In particular, the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Poutine, and King Salman of Saudi Arabia attended the event.

During the summit, Biden announced that the United States will halve its emissions by 2030 and decarbonize the American economy by 2050. Biden expects the dramatic emission reductions from 2005 levels to come mainly from power plants and cars. These ambitious goals have yet to be passed into law, and a divided US Senate does not make it any easier. Many Republicans claim Bidens’ plans are disastrous, backing their views with dangerous disinformation. One of Bidens’ biggest hurdles lies in implementing its climate goals. Biden must break the hold vicious disinformation campaigns have had on American voters and work with members of Congress who continue to deny the existence of climate change.

Disinformation campaigns are not new. In his book, The new climate war, Michael Mann traces serious disinformation campaigns back to the 1980s when global environmental threats emerged. Mann noted that in the late 1980s, a gang of fossil fuel companies, including ExxonMobil Shell, BP, Chevron and the American Petroleum Institute, formed the Global Climate Coalition in response to the intergovernmental panel on l Newly formed climate change as an impressive facade. organizations, institutions and individuals who would challenge the basic science of climate change through newspaper articles, public debates and bogus scientific papers. Today, social media facilitates the dissemination of these campaigns, as factual and non-factual information can be shared at exponential rates. American exceptionalism can play a central role in undoing the damage disinformation campaigns have done to the climate movement. By rallying the American public to oppose such campaigns and continue to expose the real dangers that climate change poses to the entire world, Biden will be one step closer to his climate goals.

The notion of American exceptionalism does not exist to distinguish the United States like a diamond among the rocks, but rather to serve as an instrument for political symphonies. Americans’ belief in their exceptionalism sometimes led to positive changes, especially during war efforts and to regain confidence in their government. Currently, it is exemplified by the astonishing rate at which Americans are vaccinated. As of April 18, 2021, approximately 130 million American adults received a dose of the vaccine. Biden has put U.S. citizens at the center of his vaccination campaign, with the goal of achieving herd immunity and returning to pre-COVID normality.

Likewise, Biden established climate action as a pillar of his administration and placed it at the center of American foreign policy. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines even said climate change must be completely integrated with national security. Leading to the Earth Day Summit, Special Presidential Envoy for the Climate John Kerry, the chief climate diplomat of the United States, visited Bangladesh, China, India, France, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK.

Building strong relationships with other countries to deal with the climate crisis is a central tenet of Bidens’ climate change policy, especially against a backdrop of growing tensions with China and Russia. In part, this could be the ideal response to President Trump’s appalling climate diplomacy, exemplified by officially withdrawn of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement in 2020.

Over the past 20 years, the United States has withdrawn of two major international climate agreements, which implies that a global approach is now necessary. Although the president Barack obama opened the door to a new era of climate diplomacy by engaging the United States Paris Agreement, climate leadership must be restored at home and abroad by re-establishing faith among allies that the United States is reliable and trustworthy. A Brookings Institution report points out that after reaching five years in the Paris Climate Agreement, the UN will move from negotiations to cycles of engagement, review and ratchet under the Paris architecture. The report adds that the toolkit of the Biden administration must adapt to this new world of implementing the policies needed to deal with threats rather than generating a legal text.

The goal of climate diplomacy cannot be achieved without American exceptionalism. Since Congress continues to debate gravity and existence of the climate crisis, the rejection of the legal text remains the status quo. The introduction of the Green New Deal, a progressive climate plan proposed by Democratic representatives to transform the economy, was immediately called a radical liberal plan and even social super-package. Bidens $ 2.3 trillion climate infrastructure plan got no GOP support, with the minority president of the Senate Mitch mcconnell declaring that no GOP senator will vote to support the plan.

The current climate policy divide means that the 2022 midterm elections will be a pivotal moment for Bidens’ future climate change agenda. While climate diplomacy will advance with or without the support of the US Senate, failure to overcome partisan barriers will lead to failure to achieve tangible results for the Bidens 2030 and 2050 emissions targets. For example , if Biden plans to meet the 2030 emissions target partially by reduce car emissions, then Americans on both sides of the political spectrum must be motivated to buy hybrid or all-electric vehicles. It is vital for President Biden to use American exceptionalism to galvanize climate deniers and questioners to support senators with a pro-climate agenda. Without it, the United States could remain in a vicious cycle of goal-oriented agendas with no positive results.