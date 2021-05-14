At 20,846, West Bengal reports highest one-day peak of Covid-19 cases

West Bengal reported its highest single-day peak of 20,846 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 10.94802, the state’s health department said in its bulletin.

The toll rose to 12,993 after another 136 people died from the infection.

At least 19,131 recoveries have been recorded in the state since Thursday.

As a result, the number of active cases increased to 1,31,792.

Up to 70,051 samples were tested in the state in 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Mamata writes to PM Modi about PSA factories issue

Amid the high demand for medical oxygen in hospitals due to the second wave of the pandemic in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, requesting her attention to the reduction of the state quota in the allocation of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) by the Center.

“I have written to you previously regarding the availability of liquid medical oxygen in the current COVID pandemic situation, and although results on this front are generally expected, I invite your kind attention to one specific problem: plants. PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption). You know well that the PSA factories are intended to allow hospitals to produce oxygen from the air in the environment, and the PSA factory is a great device for a hospital that needs to serve patients in urgent need of oxygen, ”the Chief Minister wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

She said the central government has apparently been considering supplying PSA factories to state hospitals for some time now, but the matter is not progressing much.

“The priorities are set and redefined, the executing agencies (DRDO, NHAI) are set and not settled, the quota for West Bengal is revised downwards and again revised downwards every day.” We were told that we will have 70 PSA factories, now we are told that we will get four in the first phase with no details on the remaining PSA factories! I ask you to know the priorities, the executing agencies and the quotas set, fairly, equitably and quickly. Our own additional PSA – facility plans from our state agencies and on the basis of our own funds are disrupted due to indecision in Delhi, ”Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister stressed that the fight against the COVID pandemic can only be won with a concerted effort.

