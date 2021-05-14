Politics
At 20,846, West Bengal reports highest one-day peak of Covid-19 cases
West Bengal reported its highest single-day peak of 20,846 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 10.94802, the state’s health department said in its bulletin.
The toll rose to 12,993 after another 136 people died from the infection.
At least 19,131 recoveries have been recorded in the state since Thursday.
As a result, the number of active cases increased to 1,31,792.
Up to 70,051 samples were tested in the state in 24 hours, the bulletin added.
Mamata writes to PM Modi about PSA factories issue
Amid the high demand for medical oxygen in hospitals due to the second wave of the pandemic in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, requesting her attention to the reduction of the state quota in the allocation of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) by the Center.
“I have written to you previously regarding the availability of liquid medical oxygen in the current COVID pandemic situation, and although results on this front are generally expected, I invite your kind attention to one specific problem: plants. PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption). You know well that the PSA factories are intended to allow hospitals to produce oxygen from the air in the environment, and the PSA factory is a great device for a hospital that needs to serve patients in urgent need of oxygen, ”the Chief Minister wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.
She said the central government has apparently been considering supplying PSA factories to state hospitals for some time now, but the matter is not progressing much.
“The priorities are set and redefined, the executing agencies (DRDO, NHAI) are set and not settled, the quota for West Bengal is revised downwards and again revised downwards every day.” We were told that we will have 70 PSA factories, now we are told that we will get four in the first phase with no details on the remaining PSA factories! I ask you to know the priorities, the executing agencies and the quotas set, fairly, equitably and quickly. Our own additional PSA – facility plans from our state agencies and on the basis of our own funds are disrupted due to indecision in Delhi, ”Banerjee said.
The Chief Minister stressed that the fight against the COVID pandemic can only be won with a concerted effort.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]