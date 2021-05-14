Recap: Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference amid concerns over Indian variants





The Prime Minister was joined by the Chief Medical Officer of England, Professor Chris Whitty. Boris Johnson told the press conference that the Indian variant of Covid-19 could pose a threat to the fourth stage of lifting the lockdown, which would see the return of large-scale events and all remaining social distancing measures deleted. He said: I don't think we need, based on the current evidence, to delay our roadmap and we will continue with our plan to move to stage three in England from Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference in Downing Street on Monday April 5. Photo: PA Video / PA Wire But I have to say with you that this new variant could seriously disrupt our progress and make it more difficult to move to the fourth stage in June. The prime minister also said the remaining second vaccine doses for those over 50 will be sped up to be eight weeks apart. British cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus more than doubled last week to 1,313 cases from 520 the week before. The Indian variant is one of four strains identified as being of concern by UK authorities, along with those that have emerged from Kent, South Africa and Brazil. Scroll down for press conference updates. Last update: Friday May 14, 2021, 6:19 PM

There are fears the Indian variant could be more vaccine resistant and threaten plans to ease the lockdown View new updates England number R remains unchanged The coronavirus reproduction number, or R-value, in England remains unchanged from last week and is between 0.8 and 1, according to the latest government figures. R represents the average number of people infected by each person positive for Covid-19. When the number is greater than 1, an epidemic can grow exponentially, but when it is less than 1, it means that the epidemic is decreasing. An R number between 0.8 and 1 means that on average, every 10 infected people will infect between 8 and 10 other people. More than 36 million people have received a dose of the vaccine Government data up to May 13 shows that of the 55,434,965 jabs administered in the UK so far, 36,115,955 were first doses, an increase of 209,284 the day before. Some 19,319,010 were second doses, an increase of 428,041. Where the Indian variant is dominant in the UK The majority of cases of the Indian Covid strain are concentrated in the north-west of England, mainly in Bolton, and in London. The variant is also believed to be responsible for half of coronavirus infections in Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen and South Northamptonshire, although these outbreaks are still low. Downing Street press conference begins The Prime Minister started today’s press conference from Downing Street. He is joined by the Medical Director of England, Professor Chris Whitty. Indian variant more transmissible, but not yet clear how much Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Indian variant of the coronavirus was thought to be more transmissible, but it is not yet clear by how much. He added that so far, there is no evidence that vaccines will be less effective in protecting people from serious illness and hospitalization. New variant could make it more difficult to move to the fourth stage of easing the lockdown The Prime Minister told the Downing Street press conference that the new variant could seriously disrupt our progress and make it more difficult to move to Stage Four in June. Boris Johnson said: We will do whatever it takes to keep the public safe. He urged people to be careful and follow the rules. Second jabs for over 50 and vulnerable to being accelerated Prime Minister Boris Johnson said second doses of the vaccine for people over the age of 50 and vulnerable people would be sped up to be eight weeks apart. Restrictions will be relaxed as planned on Monday The Prime Minister said at the Downing Street press conference: I don’t think we need, based on the current evidence, to delay our roadmap and we will continue with our plan to take the third step in England from Monday. Difficult choices to face if the Indian variant proves to be much more transmissible Boris Johnson said that if the Indian variant turned out to be significantly more transmissible than the other strains, they would be likely to face tough choices. The Prime Minister said at the Downing Street press conference: I have been told that if it is only marginally more transmissible we can continue more or less as planned, but if the variant is significantly more transmissible we we risk facing difficult choices. Army deployed to Northwest to assist with surge testing The premier said the military would be deployed to the streets of Blackburn and Bolton in the northwest to distribute tests to aid surge testing efforts. There will also be an acceleration of vaccine deployment there, including longer opening hours at vaccination centers. If you see loved ones, think very carefully about the risk to them, especially if they have not received that second dose or if it has not yet had time to take full effect, he said. He added: I want us to trust people to be responsible and do the right thing. This is the way to live with this virus while protecting the NHS and restoring our freedoms. It is very clear now that they are going to have to live with this new variant of the virus for a while, so let’s work together, and use caution and common sense. How long could the fourth stage of easing the lockdown be delayed? Asked how long the fourth stage of the lockdown easing could be delayed, the PM said he could not speculate until there was more information on the Indian variant. Boris Johnson told the Downing Street press conference: I really can’t speculate about this in too much detail at this point. We need to be absolutely clear about the transmissibility and the effect of vaccines on this new variant and to find out a lot more in a few weeks. He added that it is also possible that we are still on the right track.

