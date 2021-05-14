Pawar takes a jab at PM: “ We should think about how much self-publicity we should be doing ”





REFERRING to a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued to beneficiaries, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that one had to think about how much “self-advertising” one should make. “If you go to a gas station to refuel your vehicle, the photo is there as well. What can we do? Maybe the photo is for, you fill the fuel tank by paying Rs 100 per liter with him (Modi) as a witness, ”Pawar said on the matter. When asked if his certificate also had the photo on it, Pawar replied, “It’s no different for me. If every citizen of the country, including me and you, was forced to accept the certificate with a printed photo, then what. They’re democratically elected, so they brought that in, ”adding,“ you have to think about how much self-advertising you should be doing. We never put anyone’s photographs on certificates issued to citizens. Our only thing is to think about how to get a person out of a difficult situation. Of complaints from lawmakers that beneficiaries residing in other locations were being vaccinated in their electoral district, while local residents were unable to receive their dose, he said: “It has been observed that citizens of a tehsil or district travel to other places to be vaccinated. . This is because the whole vaccination process is online. Anyone can get the vaccine anywhere because the process is online. This has led to a shortage of vaccines in some areas for local citizens. “ – Stay up to date with the latest news from Pune. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram string here. Pawar also said the only way out was if the vaccine companies increased their production capacity and the problem would only be resolved if there was sufficient supply. The deputy chief minister said he did not want to politicize the decentralization of vaccine distribution in the country. “The whole world is facing the problem of the pandemic, just like India. We have seen how the image of our country has deteriorated. We get help from foreign countries with cargo planes landing one after another with supplies. Whenever the nation is in trouble, the leader of the country who sees it as a national problem must ensure that the whole country, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Gujarat to West Bengal, receives vaccines in an appropriate manner, ”a- he added. Regarding the state government’s plan to spend Rs 6 crore publicizing its decisions on social media, Pawar said he ordered the administration to reverse the plan. “When it came to my attention, I ordered that it be canceled. There is no need to hire a private advertising agency when there is a dedicated state government advertising department, ”he said.







