The incidence of COVID-19 worldwide for a week decreased by almost 20%

At the same time, the death rate from the coronavirus is not decreasing – for the third week in a row; the number of deaths exceeds 90,000.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection worldwide has increased by 5.1 million in the past seven days. It was almost 20% lower than last week when the planet recorded the maximum number of cases for the entire pandemic.

The global incidence has declined mainly due to improvements in Turkey and several European countries, but is still high in Asia and Latin America. At the same time, the death rate from COVID-19 is not decreasing – for the third week in a row; the number of deaths exceeds 90,000.

Free News has gathered key pandemic statistics for the week.

Where it got better

In the United States, around 36,600 infected people are now detected every day; this is the level of September 2020. In one week, the incidence in the country has fallen by almost a quarter. In the context of the situation stabilizing and the ongoing vaccination campaign, President Joe Biden announced that those who have completed the vaccination can no longer wear a mask and those who have not yet will not be. not punished for refusing to wear it.

The fastest drop in incidence is in Turkey – in one month we started to detect four times fewer infected, around 15,000 per day. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the normalization process after the next force reversal will begin in the republic from Monday, May 17.

Among the countries of Western Europe, the most notable improvement is in Italy. They are now registering around 8,000 infections per day, half as many as a month ago.

In Eastern Europe, the infection rate fell to its lowest point last fall. So, in Poland 3.5 thousand infected people are detected per day, in the Czech Republic – 1.3 thousand, which for these countries is the lowest since October and September, respectively.

Where the situation is still difficult

The highest incidence is still in India: there are around 350,000 cases of infection per day, although by early May 400 to 410,000 had been recorded.

In Brazil, 70,000 new cases are recorded daily. It is the second largest indicator in the world, but since the end of March the infection rate in the country has fallen by 20%.

In other Latin American countries affected by the next wave of coronavirus, the overall situation has reached a plateau. This happened in Argentina (over 20,000 cases per day) and Colombia (17,500), and Peru, compared to mid-April; the incidence was almost halved (about 7.5 thousand cases per day).

In Europe, the most infected people are registered in France – 16 thousand per day, while a week ago their number exceeded 20 thousand – and in Germany, where 13 thousand cases are registered (a month ago – approximately 30 thousand). In Russia, for the first time since May 1, more than 9 thousand infected people have been identified, but experts believe that such fluctuations are natural for the stabilization stage of the epidemic process. Additionally, it may be due to increased test volumes.

In total, the coronavirus has been detected in around 2.1% of the world’s population, or 161.3 million people, since the start of the pandemic. According to the available data, around 87% of cases are already healthy, but this information is incomplete because not all countries publish relevant statistics.

Mortality rate

In seven days, 92.6 thousand deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded worldwide. This is 1.7 thousand less than in the previous seven days. The death rate has not changed and is still 2.1%.

This week, the death rate peaked in India – on May 11, 4,200 deaths were recorded there, which was the peak of the pandemic not only in the country but also in the world.

In Brazil, around 2,000 deaths are reported every day, but that’s half the number of people in early April. At a high level – about 500 cases per day – the death rate is maintained in Argentina and Colombia, and if in the first it gradually decreases, in the second, on the contrary, it increases. In the United States, which remains the world’s leading cause of death from a new infection, the number of deaths has fallen to 600 per day. This is the level for June 2020.