Why does China think it wants to cut carbon emissions or go home

When President Xi Jinping announced China’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 last September, local officials responded by cracking down on carbon-intensive industries.

The city of Tangshan in China’s steel center Hebei province has ordered factories to cut production by 30 to 50 percent by the end of 2021, prompting thousands of layoffs.

The Tangshans reduction is part of China’s plan to cut steel production capacity by 550 million tonnes from last year’s output of 1.1 billion tonnes.

As the world’s largest producer of crude steel, China’s reduction in capacity will drive up global steel prices, increasing inflation risks to the domestic and global economy amid the pandemic.

At the Climate Leaders’ Summit last April, major carbon emitters such as China and the United States pledged to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century, in line with the Paris Agreement .

The difficult action in Tangshan could herald what is to come. Since much of climate change is caused by industrial activities that require the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas, most mitigation measures should include reducing fossil fuels.

They are more polluting, but still cheaper and more stable compared to renewable sources such as solar and wind power.

China, the world’s largest carbon emitting country, accounting for around 28% of the global total, had been in defense mode since the Copenhagen Climate Summit in 2009, when it came under international scrutiny for its rapidly growing greenhouse gas emissions.

Fearing that exorbitant mitigation costs could slow the economy and lead to unemployment, China had long waived its direct emission reduction obligations until recently, when President Xi announced the 2060 target at the United Nations. .

Aside from international attention, the driving force behind China’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions has been increasingly recognized nationally that dirty industries need to be curbed to minimize pollution in cities, and the country s is therefore launched in a campaign of sustainability.

Despite this, the challenges ahead are significant and the socio-economic costs will be very high, especially in the short term.

CHARCOAL, THE MEMBERSHIP POINT

The sticking point for China is coal. The country’s massive demand for energy exacerbates the problem. As the world’s largest energy consumer, China accounts for around 24% of global energy consumption, requiring the energy equivalent of nearly 3.3 billion tonnes of oil in 2019.

Since 2011, it has burned more coal than all the other countries combined. China still derives 58% of its total energy consumption from burning coal in 2020.

A path to net zero by 2060 will require a radical shift away from a coal-dominated energy mix, with renewables making up the bulk instead.

Yet in reality, China has yet commissioned 38.4 gigawatts of new coal-fired electric capacity in 2020 to power its pandemic-stricken economy, more than three times the amount built elsewhere in the world.

China also remains the world’s largest importer of crude oil, overtaking the United States in 2017, and the largest importer of natural gas, overtaking Japan in 2018.

It is true that alongside China’s insatiable appetite for conventional fossil fuels, the country has rapidly bolstered its capabilities in non-fossil fuels, including wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear.

Yet variables such as geographic and weather conditions, national supporting industries, and technological barriers related to the storage and transmission of electricity have limited the development of renewable energy in the country.

China today faces the highest rejection rates in the world for its current wind and solar power capacity. Wind and solar only produce electricity when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining. Such intermittence makes it difficult for conventional networks, which have a low storage capacity, to incorporate renewable energies.

Thus, a substantial part of the potential energy generated by wind turbines and solar panels in western areas cannot be transmitted to power grids connecting economically dynamic coastal areas.

EXCHANGES WITH GROWTH AND COMPETITIVENESS

In recent years, Beijing has shut down numerous polluting thermal power generation, steelmaking and cement production factories in the name of supply reform.

But such a top-down approach has limited impact on expanding local capacity, as trade policy priorities defined by central-local relations and interest groups remain intact.

On some occasions, administrative decrees reducing local industrial capacity have met with strong resistance. Not only was the local economy affected, but the closing of factories also led to unemployment and social instability, as in the case of Tangshan.

China still wants to achieve economic growth of 6% by 2021, trying to consolidate its status as a global economic power. The blitz on these heavy industries, however, could set headwinds on its nascent economic recovery.

A path to net zero by 2060 will force China to reduce its emissions to 6,247 million tonnes from the baseline of 10,039 million tonnes by 2025, the end of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan.

Under existing policies and technology trends, such aggressive mitigation efforts may come at the cost of slower economic growth, declining competitiveness of Chinese products, and loss of business opportunities. employment during this period.

Better-quality South Korean and Japanese producers will have an advantage over Chinese steelmakers if China further raises environmental standards to reduce emissions.

China’s great leap forward in promoting non-fossil fuels will also depend on whether strong government subsidies for the emerging low-carbon electricity industry are enough to push the needle forward. financial.

Both hydroelectric and nuclear projects are risky for the environment and require a considerable initial investment. Wind and solar power projects are also capital intensive, despite negligible fuel costs.

In addition, wind and solar power generation can be highly variable at different time scales and therefore poses significant challenges for integrating the generated electricity into grid systems, which ultimately increases costs for producers and consumers.

To solve the problem in the long run, China needs to transform its mitigation efforts from a top-down, state-led model to a market-based one, and with less political intervention from the government.

For years, China has faced enormous waste associated with overinvestment and overcapacity in the development of renewable energies. The new commitment to carbon neutrality could lead to more urgent construction actions in wind and solar power generation. An increase in installed capacity will lead to more inefficiencies and reductions.

BOUDDING SHOTS FOR A GREENER ECONOMY

There are nascent shoots of this global trend towards market solutions for a greener economy as incentives align to shape business behavior.

China has implemented a nationwide carbon trading market, in which thermal power plants and other polluting companies must purchase carbon credits if their emissions exceed their allocated allowances.

This will help the country to gradually establish carbon prices based on supply and demand in the market, relying less on administrative decrees closing industrial facilities.

In the long run, if China can change its baseline carbon emissions trajectory through technological innovation, market-based mechanisms, and improved climate awareness among populations, the benefits will far outweigh. about the cost.

If China succeeds, its ambitions would effectively reduce the global heating forecast for 2100 from 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Celsius, to around 2.4 to 2.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrialized levels.

This is still well above the 2 degrees Celsius limit set by the Paris Agreement, but it will be a significant improvement over the status quo scenario.

Carbon neutrality will also help China achieve energy self-sufficiency, as national renewable energy projects will need to constitute the majority of energy infrastructure by 2060.

This complements President X’s dual circulation strategy, which focuses on domestic supply and demand, rather than reliance on foreign economies.

