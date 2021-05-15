PM Modi joins the G7 Meet virtually; Sanjay Bhandari case could be delayed





After the EU summit, PM Modi will also meet Virtual Visitto G7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now due to virtually join the G7 summit next month. This now follows his virtual participation in the EU summit after a virtual summit with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Modi was invited as one of three guest leaders, along with leaders from Australia and South Korea. The invited leaders will be invited to join some of the sessions of the G7, which includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the EU and Japan. The summit is scheduled to be held in Cornwall, Britain from June 11-13. Sanjay Bhandari’s extradition hearing may be postponed: Extradition hearings in the Sanjay Bhandari case will likely be delayed beyond their current June 7-11 schedule, as neither side appears ready for a hearing so soon. The Indian government has yet to make its full case in court. Once these are submitted, the defense will want time to study them and submit a response. That almost certainly can’t happen until June 7th. At the same time, Bhandari filed a petition in court on Thursday asking for an adjournment. This request will be reviewed on May 26. The Indian government wants Bhandari extradited to India to face prosecution for alleged money laundering offenses. The spread of strain B.1.617 raises questions about the lockdown plan: The spread of the B.1.617 Covid strain, first found in India, has raised questions about the gradual easing of the lockdown in England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the variant, which appears to have quickly spread to some groups in London and northern England. There is growing anxiety about the increasing numbers; out of 520 cases reported on May 5, the number in England rose to 1,313 on Thursday May 13. Britain has vaccinated at high speed, but the campaign has yet to cover all of England. A full lifting of the lockdown is slated for June 21, but many rules are relaxed from Monday May 17. This may all change if the B.1.617 strain continues to spread. Name change for Churchill’s house: In recognition of sensitivities linked to colonialism, what was widely known as the Indian Room of Blenheim Palace near Oxford, ancestral home of Winston Churchills, will be renamed the Summer Terrace Room in an upcoming Churchill exhibit, reports the Daily Mail. Churchill had strongly opposed the independence of India and proclaimed that British rule in India would certainly last another thousand years. Any exhibition on Churchill will find it difficult to avoid colonial controversies. This new description is meant to be a calming factor, but there could be many other concerns. Rajesh Aggarwal is once again Deputy Mayor of London: Indian-born businessman Rajesh Aggarwal has been re-appointed as London’s deputy mayor, as scheduled, after Sadiq Khan was re-elected mayor last week. Rajesh Aggarwal led the effort to make London a major business center. This push can be done more freely now that Britain is outside the European Union. Aggarwal, born in Indore, arrived in Great Britain in 2001. He is a member of the Labor Party and co-chair of Labor Friends of India. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

