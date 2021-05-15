To the family virtues of the Chinese nation



Beneath the rise of China in recent decades hides a potential time bomb for Beijing itself: a drop in the birth rate. The country’s population is currently growing at its slowest rate since the 1960s. Thus, in ruthlessly controlling births, Chinese leaders are now worried about a graying workforce. And as for the old, the same goes for the new, the weight of demographic policies is borne by Chinese women. Only, unlike in the past, many of them ignore the dictates of the Communist Party. Supported by their economic empowerment, but in a society characterized by severe gender inequality, many Chinese women challenge traditional notions of marriage or repudiate the institution altogether. Even notions of family are changing with affluent Chinese single women choosing to have IVF pregnancies abroad and not the type of birth that the state encourages. In the 1960s, Mao Zedong proclaimed that women held half the sky. Then followed the disastrous one-child policy: These days, President Xi Jinping has said that women should take care of the elderly, educate children, and uphold the family virtues of the Chinese nation. This 180-degree turn illustrates how deeply ingrained patriarchal mores continue to undermine women’s autonomy. The fact that Chinese authorities have also cracked down on feminist groups in recent years further shows their unease with women’s economic advancement when it does not serve patriarchal political goals. But for all societies today, the future lies in reforming gender roles rather than seeking a return to an atavistic past. Women today simply will not accept this. Facebook

This article appeared as an editorial notice in the print edition of The Times of India.



