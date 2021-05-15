Boris Johnson’s warnings about the endangered lockdown sent chills down at the conference

It was a press conference that earlier in the week was unlikely to appear in the Prime Minister’s diary.

What was in his journal was a convivial lunch with Taoiseach Micheal Martin at his retirement in the Checkers campaign.

The Prime Minister became fond of Checkers, we are told, and failed to escape into the peace and quiet of the Chilterns during the lockdown.

But the sudden rise of the so-called Indian variant of COVID this week presented an emergency that required a Friday afternoon return to London on the M40.

Even so, the Prime Minister returned late and started more than half an hour late.

But what was happening at that press conference was already evident in a government emergency declaration issued late the night before.

Worryingly, the last sentence read: “We cannot rule out reimposing economic and social restrictions at the local or regional level if evidence suggests they are needed to contain or suppress a variant that escapes the vaccine.”

And so Mr Johnson made it clear. Monday’s third step in the roadmap for ending the lockout – reopening pubs, restaurants, etc. – is going as planned.

But the government has decided to go ahead with the third step “on the whole,” Mr Johnson said. Generally?

This suggests that there was a fierce debate in Whitehall and between ministers and medics like Professor Chris Whitty – who stood alongside the Prime Minister – over whether to execute a sharp U-turn.

But canceling the third step now, at the 11th hour, would have provoked a backlash from business and – more importantly for the PM – from Tory backbenchers.

But we should enjoy the respite while it lasts. Stage 4, June 21, is now in the air, we have been warned.

The Prime Minister has made it clear to us that it is at risk because of the threat of the Indian variant.

By contrast, flights to European holiday destinations are entrenched, after Mr Johnson ruled out adding more countries to the “green list” of countries we can visit under the traffic light system. A tough border regime will remain in place for the foreseeable future, he added.

Mr Johnson began his press conference by speaking of ‘tough choices’, a term that always means bad news when used by a prime minister.

The good news is that vaccines are accelerated for over 50 years, a gap of eight weeks instead of 12. This will be very well received. The Prime Minister trusts “blows, blows, blows” to face the threat of the Indian variant.

But the Prime Minister ended by saying: “I must be at your level”. It will have sent a chill down the spines of many people.

Remember his grim warning in March of last year: “It’s going to spread more and I have to put myself on the same level as you, I have to put myself on the same level as the British public: many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time. “

More than a year after this warning, it was the Prime Minister’s most pessimistic press conference in a few months. No wonder he had to rush back to Downing Street from Checkers.