Criticism targets Ngabalin after calling Busyro ‘Breech Brain’





Jakarta – The criticism targets the main experts of the Presidential Office (KSP), Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, after mentioning Busyro Muqoddas with a breech brain. Ngabalin considered uncivilized. This follows from Busyro’s statement that the KPK ended in the hands of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Ngabalin disagrees with PP leader Muhammadiyah who was once the KPK leader. “Breech brains like Busyro Muqoddas are detrimental to the Muhammadiyah organization as a strong and authoritative organization of prejudice and education. Why should it be contaminated with human prejudices like this,” Ngabalin wrote via his blue tick Instagram account, Thursday (5/13/2021). “It is appropriate for Mas Busyro to create an anti-corruption NGO or join a political party. I don’t think you are the leader of Muhammadiyah,” Ngabalin wrote. Anwar Abbas Kritik Ngabalin Declaration Ngabalin it drew criticism from PP chairman Muhammadiyah Anwar Abbas. According to Anwar, Ngabalin as a “palace party” damaged the image of President Jokowi. “In my opinion, Ngabalin did more to damage Jokowi’s image than to improve Jokowi’s image. Much more Masfadah (to damage). Jokowi appears to be anti-critical, although Jokowi says he is open to criticism, ”said Anwar Abbas. He advised Jokowi to look for someone who is calmer than Ngabalin, a person with good diction, so that Jokowi is not at a disadvantage. Anwar Abbas admitted that he was also assessed by Ngabalin with the same diction that Ngabalin used to assess Busyro. “I was also said by Ngabalin as an old man with a broken mind. I’m not angry. I don’t think Pak Busyro is angry either. For Muhammadiyah, the important thing is that this country works well, ”Anwar said. Additionally, Anwar dissected the phrase “breech brain” which Ngabalin used to assess Busyro. He did not agree with this assessment. You see, Busyro’s brain turned out to be excellent. He never escaped Good and good test Commission III of the DPR and become the head of the KPK. “I consider Pak Busyro’s statement to be substantive and ideological, while Pak Ngabalin’s statement is political,” he said. Responding to Anwar Abbas’ Criticisms Ngabalin responded to Anwar Abbas’ criticism by saying that Busyro should not speak like an anti-corruption activist. Ngabalin also told Anwar Abbas that it was better to join a political party (parpol) if he wanted to be in politics. “Pak Busyro should not position himself as an anti-corruption NGO activist in PP Muhammadiyah, Anwar Abbas, yes that means (criticize). Just like Pak Anwar Abbas, if you want to be in politics, just join a party. political, you don’t. “No need to join Muhammadiyah or MUI. He’s a good person, respectable people,” Ngabalin told reporters on Thursday (5/13/2021). Read more on the next page.

