Facing a Six Year Joke – The Manila Times

There was a time when I decided that I had had enough of Rodrigo Roa Duterte and that I was just going to move on and write about hopeful things. In fact, as I criticized his two week absence from traffic, I also heaved a little sigh of relief as it allowed us to break away from his oppressive presence. Looking back, it was actually a pleasant experience not to have it for an extended period of time. It gave us time to breathe and exhale.

Frankly, having him around at a time like this, when we are in the midst of a pandemic, is not at all reassuring. So it can even be counted as a blessing that he is temporarily out of sight.

It was such a welcome break from his stressful presence that I even had the chance to imagine a world without him. I was pulling imaginary strings, thanking the muses responsible for the fact that by 2022 he would no longer be our suffering. I was already focused on writing alternative models to learn how to solve our education problems knowing that the Duterte brand would eventually expire.

Each political leader certainly brings his own mark of terror, but Duterte is a class apart. The idolatry around him is so terrifying that when he orders people to be killed, a large majority of a predominantly Catholic county applauds. He drives people to an insane cult which, while they alone don’t trust China, they fall silent when he declares his best friend relationship forever with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Leaders are supposed to inspire people to dream. Duterte rallied his irreducible troops around him to transform our nightmares into their dreamlike inspirations.

He turned everything into a joke. He proudly announced that he assaulted his domestic helper in his youth, then claimed it was just a joke. He tried to grope another servant at his birthday party, and his apologists passed it off as an innocent joke. And his faithful servants take these excuses as if they were Bible truths.

It wouldn’t be surprising if we were soon treated to a rotation on his retirement from a debate with retired Senior Associate Judge Antonio Carpio on the issue of the Western Philippine Sea, a challenge he himself brought about. . When Carpio accepted it, Duterte made a 180 degree turn and used his Cabinet as an excuse for advising against it, and so he passed the baton on to his spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. the joke. Or that’s when Roque seems to have pivoted towards Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo whom he wants to debate instead. The joke could even happen when former spokesman Salvador Panelo volunteered to debate with Carpio. It’s just about the fact that the names of Roque and Panelo entered the fray. Maybe it was deliberate, or not, but it’s now easier to turn what can be interpreted as a pure and pure weasel by the President into just another courtesy satire of one who practically defended his embarrassing moments by transforming his tenure in six – joke of the year.

Perhaps the president and his apologists and spinners take comfort in thinking the joke is still on us, his staunch critics. But what they lack is that it hits even harder his diehard supporters of Duterte, or DDS, who defend his actions with absolute sincerity and take him seriously. And when they are told that this is just a joke, they are pushed into a confused state of mind, to be desensitized to the point of losing the capacity for autonomy and reason. It would be interesting to look into the DDS mindsets in the future and the damage their Duterte idolatry inflicted on them and their brains.

Take, for example, his threat to ride a jet ski bearing the Philippine flag, braving the waters of the Western Philippine Sea to assert our claim. It is a line that has been taken by his supporters as a symbol of bravery, of a brave man. This inspired his followers not only to vote for him, but to represent him as a demigod. It was the dominant narrative, and while I myself thought it wasn’t serious, I was drowned out by a loyal base who celebrated their bravado as a blessing unlike their shady image of Dutertes’ predecessor, President Benigno S. Aquino 3rd.

And now that he said it was a joke, that people who believed him were just stupid, he forgot all the logic of the political impact of what he did. In fact, critics weren’t convinced he would dare to jet ski the choppy open waters of the storm-prone western Philippine Sea. It was in fact his supporters among the 16 million who voted for him who believed him. So when he said that people who thought his campaign joke was stupid, then he practically called a lot of his DDS stupid.

But then again, this would never have an effect on DDS. These are people who would swim in shark infested waters to support the president. These are people who would never blame Duterte even if their loved ones die from Covid-19 or are killed in an illegal arrest. They would blame the virus or China or the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army, but not Duterte.

But there is a hopeful thing about jokes that can just bite Duterte where it hurts. We Filipinos are known to turn our miseries into jokes. We are all Baktinians by nature, we can use laughter as a form of resistance to face a disaster. Whenever Duterte defends his speech and offensive actions by telling us that these are just jokes, he practically admits that he’s only spinning the nightmares he himself has caused.