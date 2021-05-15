Can Erdogan take advantage of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis to make diplomatic gains?

The new Israeli-Palestinian outbreak, which erupts amid Turkey’s quest to reestablish relations with Israel and its Arab rivals, has opened space in Ankara to seek diplomatic influence in the region. But the gains he could make in the process will likely be limited now that he has lost much of his influence vis-à-vis Arab heavyweights and Israel.

The effectiveness of Ankara’s diplomacy on the Palestinian issue is subject to debate, but the escalation in the Holy Land has helped it break down its diplomatic isolation to some extent.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has had a flurry of phone calls with regional leaders since unrest erupted last week, urging the world and Muslim nations in particular to act effectively against Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and Palestinian homes. Erdogan reaffirmed his support for the Palestinians in appeals with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. In order to mobilize international action Against Israel, he also addressed the Algerian, Indonesian and Russian presidents, the King of Jordan, the Emir of Kuwait and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who was on a fence repair trip in Riyadh from May 11 to 12 after the first high-level Turkish-Egyptian talks in eight years, had phone calls with his counterparts from Algeria, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia and Tunisia. Ankara, he says, is seeking to mobilize the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations General Assembly to respond to Israel’s actions.

A OIC Declaration May 11, issued after a meeting of permanent representatives of member states, called for a meeting of OIC foreign ministers, an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, and an international force for protect Palestinian civilians, who, according to the Turkish public broadcaster, were Turkish proposals.

Yet, judging by the Erdogans in previous Israeli-Palestinian crises, he seems to be underperforming this time around. When the Donald Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017, Turkey was able to convene an OIC summit in Istanbul within a week to secure a joint statement rejecting the decision. Turkey’s diplomatic efforts were also instrumental in the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution rejecting recognition of Washington as null and void later that month.

Ankaras’ current initiatives lack any aspect that could impact the course of the crisis, let alone the fact that she is eager to give herself credit. According to Erdogans chief communications officer Fahrettin Altun, it was the efforts of the Erdogans that succeeded in drawing the attention of all international organizations, especially the UN, and governments around the world to the state terror practiced by Israel. Turkey, he added, will not allow Palestine to be occupied step by step.

Even in previous years, when the Erdogans government was on good terms with Cairo and other Arab heavyweights, the way it championed the Palestinian cause was often criticized as annoying in diplomatic circles. Many would insist that a Turkey with more balanced relations with Israel and the Palestinians would be more helpful in settling the conflict.

Erdogan has long since lost all power to influence Turkey’s former ally, Israel, and his old Arab friends are not really keen to listen to his pro-Palestinian bluster. Ankaras’ ability to influence Palestinian factions has also fallen short of expectations, despite its close ties to Hamas. Asked about Al-Jazeera if anyone had contacted Hamas to stop its attacks on Israel, Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesperson for the group, confirmed contacts with Turkey, Egypt and Qatar, but categorically rejected the responsibility for the escalation, claiming that Israel was the problem.

Retired Ambassador Omer Onhon, Former Head of the Middle East Department of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, Says Turkey’s Deteriorating Relations with Regional and Other Countries Endangering Its Ability to Influence Settlement Efforts on the Palestinian Question .

Speaking to Al-Monitor, Onhon recalled examples of how Turkey has been able to contribute to peace efforts in the past, including in 2009, when Turkey played a key role in ending the war in Israel. ‘Israel in the Gaza Strip and the subsequent ceasefire agreement. Unlike those days, our network of international relations is generally problematic today, which is a major obstacle to the effective use of our advantages in efforts for peace and stability, he said. To regain its influence, Turkey must iron out as much as possible the problems of its external relations, maintain at least decent links with all the countries of the region and strengthen the confidence in its interlocutors that it does not have any doubts. different or ideological agenda behind the curtain. , he added.

With the latest crisis, the turkeys made a normalization offer with Israel reappearing in the freezer. Ankara this week withdrew an invitation to the Israeli Minister of Energy to attend a diplomatic forum in Turkey in June, easing expectations that the two countries may soon reappoint their ambassadors. Al-Monitor reported in November that the Turkish intelligence chief had held secret talks with Israeli officials in an attempt to resolve bilateral ties. The change of mind in Ankaras was also seen as an effort to win Washington’s favor and break the ice with the new US president, Joe Biden. Erdogan himself said in December that he would like best links with Israel.

But after tensions began to resurface in Jerusalem in April, Ankara reverted to its old rhetoric, and Cavusoglu warned, For healthy progress in our relations, Israel should desist from efforts to change the status of Jerusalem and Haram al-Sharif (Temple Mount).

Israel, for its part, is angered that Hamas operatives are allowed to take refuge and operate in Turkey. He wants Ankara to review its links with the movement and give some assurances on the issue.

Bilateral relations first plunged into crisis following the Mavi Marmara incident in 2010. A thaw came six years later after Israel compensated the families of Turks killed in the Israeli raid on the ferry bound for Gaza. In May 2018, however, tensions erupted again when the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem and Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinian protesters on the border with Gaza. Erdogan accused Israel genocide, and Ankara asked the Israeli ambassador to leave and recalled his envoy from Tel Aviv. While the crisis has had little impact on bilateral exchangeAnkara found itself isolated in the energy rivalry in the eastern Mediterranean, hoping to turn the situation around by fixing barriers with Egypt and Israel.

The expected new chapter with Israel is now postponed, but could diplomatic interaction on the Palestinian issue help Ankara to reconcile with its Arab adversaries? The dominant view among observers is that the interaction will be limited and temporary. The Palestinian issue could hardly get Arab leaders to give Erdogan credit, now that the notion of finding Arab solutions to regional conflicts involving Turkey is gaining in importance. Egypt and its Gulf allies expect Ankara to moderate its policies of withdrawing from Libya and Syria, stopping support for the Muslim Brotherhood, and staying away from Arab internal affairs. Solidarity on the Palestinian question is unlikely to soften these conditions.

The Turkish-Egyptian talks in Cairo have yet to produce tangible results, and Cavusoglus’s trip to Riyadh does not appear to have been very promising. All he had to say after the visit was that he and his Saudi counterpart had had a cordial discussion on the bilateral issues and had agreed to continue the dialogue.