China lands on Mars, marking milestone in Xi’s ‘space dream’





SHANGHAI – China on Saturday succeeded in landing a rover on the planet Mars, becoming the second country to do so after the United States and moving closer to realizing President Xi Jinping’s “space dream” of self-sufficiency and independent innovation. The six-wheeled semi-autonomous vehicle named Zhurong, named after a fire god in Chinese mythology, landed in the southern region of Utopia Planitia – the largest recognized plain on the Red Planet – on Saturday morning, according to the official press agency. Xinhua. The feat, deemed “the most difficult,” by mission chief Cui Xiaofeng in an interview with state media China Daily last month, is part of an exploration that will last a Martian year, or about 687 days. The Tianwen-1 mission, named after an ancient poem “Questions to Heaven,” involves orbiting, landing, and moving Mars all at once. Zhurong was launched aboard the Long March 5 rocket on July 23 and entered orbit on Mars on February 10. Barring a problem, the 1.85-meter-tall, 240-kg rover – which can reach speeds of 200 meters per hour – will spend around three months looking for signs of life. The distance between Mars and Earth during Zhurong’s landing is about 318 million km, Chinese authorities estimated, far enough that it will take Beijing scientists about 18 minutes to receive a signal from the rover if everything is going as planned. It is equipped with a magnetometer to measure the magnetic field, multispectral cameras to monitor the planet’s surface, and ground-penetrating radar to detect water and ice about 100 meters underground. Although launched in 1959 under then-leader Mao Zedong, China’s space exploration program has accelerated since 2011 with “a markedly improved capacity for independent innovation,” the government said in a statement. 2016 white paper. The space program includes manned space flight, the lunar probe, the launch of the Beidou navigation system and, more recently, the launch of the base module for the construction of its first space station. The newspaper describes China’s vision to transform itself into a “space power in every way,” an act that was personally led by Xi himself after coming to power in 2012. Beijing’s space ambitions caused a stir in Washington , which this week strongly criticized China. for the wreckage of a huge rocket he launched that landed on Earth. “Exploring the vast universe, developing space programs and becoming an aerospace powerhouse has always been the dream we have strived for,” Xi said during a speech on China’s First Space Day on April 24, 2016. . China’s long-term goal in its Mars probe includes collecting samples, exploring for asteroids, and possibly exploring Jupiter in 2030. Zhurong is the second rover on Mars after the US rover Perseverance, which has been traveling the Red Planet since February on a similar mission to find signs of life. It is planned to collect rock samples in July before concluding the mission in mid-October. Besides China and the United States, the United Arab Emirates also launched a probe to Mars in July with a spacecraft orbiting the Red Planet since February. These countries use a launch window, which is available every 26 months when the distance between Earth and Mars is the shortest.







