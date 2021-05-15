Internal document reveals Trump’s administrative strategies to exclude undocumented immigrants from census





Census officials in the Trump administration prepared a briefing for then-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last August on several strategies to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census, according to an internal document obtained through a Public record request by the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center and provided to NBC News.

This is the first public disclosure that officials in the Trump administration have tried to find ways to prevent the country’s undocumented population from being counted in the census after then-President Donald Trump , signed a directive to this end last July.

The order ordered Ross, whose agency oversees the census, to provide the president with data on the number of undocumented people so that, when census officials present Trump with the final tally, he can rule them out. The census is required by the Constitution to be done every 10 years and is used to determine how many members of Congress each state gets in the House of Representatives. The data is also used to calculate local governments’ share of $ 1.5 trillion in many federal programs.

The internal briefing note includes a strategic analysis of three options that the Census Bureau under Trump considered using to carry out the administration’s plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count.

There is no indication that the plan was executed. Last September, a federal court blocked Trump’s order, and President Joe Biden overturned the directive shortly after taking office. Biden also blocked another Trump directive that the office collected citizenship information on every U.S. resident using administrative records, after the Supreme Court quashed the Trump administration’s efforts to add a question on the citizenship on the census questionnaire.

Jade Ford, lawyer for the Campaign Legal Center, a watchdog group, said the note not only exposed the illegal ways the administration had attempted to implement the plan, but also likely would have produced deeply flawed data. .

That didn’t end up happening, but it’s still important because future administrations might try to do it again, Ford said. It was all part of this plan to radically shift power between states by excluding undocumented immigrants from the count.

Trump officials knew the data would be inaccurate because each strategy in the document had pros and cons for each strategy, and one option would ignore Supreme Court precedent, Ford said.

For example, one option they considered was to count every person in ICE detention centers and affiliated parts of county jails to determine the number of undocumented immigrants in the country, and then exclude those. people in a jurisdiction’s enumeration. However, Ford said it would have been a grossly inaccurate way of trying to estimate the undocumented immigrant population, as some of the people in ICE detention centers are ultimately in the country legally.

The memo itself acknowledges this problem in the against section by suggesting that it should be assumed “that either all prisoners living in detention centers are here illegally or a certain proportion.” He also acknowledged that the number of undocumented immigrants in settlements would be on the low end of truly illegal people.

Another option would have relied on data from the American Community Survey, known as the long-form census questionnaire, which collects demographic data annually from about 3% of households in the U.S. However, in 1999, the United States Supreme Court has rejected the uses proposed by census offices of statistical sampling, such as the methods used on the ACS, to calculate the population for the purposes of allocation in Congress. In addition, the Census Act prohibits the agency from using sampling methods to determine the allocation.

The memo simply lists this option as a con. “

Another option considered was to use federal administrative data from other agencies, which the agency has long used to make estimates, but not to exclude undocumented immigrants. The internal document claims that this option would have found a greater number of illegal immigrants, but also noted that the number of undocumented immigrants in administrative records is likely low.

It just shows the effort they were willing to put into potentially doing so and voluntarily facing legal challenges, Ford said.

When asked for comment, a Census Bureau spokesperson pointed to the agency’s January statement. He said the agency would implement the Bidens Executive Order, which orders the agency not to include information about citizenship or immigration status.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos