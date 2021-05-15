Imam supports Christian nurses in blasphemy crisis





Muslim leaders intervened to defuse a situation in which Christian nurses were reportedly threatened and forced into hiding.

Muslim leaders in Pakistan sided with Christians accused of blasphemy in a move that defused a dispute that risked national riots and an international diplomatic crisis.

Dominican Father James Channan praised Senior Imam Allama Muhammad Zubair Abid and other senior Muslim officials who refused to support Muslim nurses at the Punjab Institute for Mental Health in Lahore after accusing three of their fellow Christians to insult Islam via social media.

Sakina Mehtab Bibi, Jessica Khurram and Treeza Eric have been charged in connection with a video uploaded to a group of WhatsApp nurses. He reportedly criticized the reaction of the government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to an EU motion highlighting human rights violations in Pakistan and asking the European Commission to withdraw the country’s trade privileges.

The message, apparently recorded by an unidentified individual in France, included criticism of the country’s application of controversial blasphemy laws and highlighted the role played by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a controversial religious political party.

When the message spread on WhatsApp, Muslim nurses and paramedics staged a protest against fellow Christians, marching across campus and shouting Islamist slogans. Christian nurses were reportedly threatened, some pressured to convert to Islam, and the three defendants went into hiding out of fear for their lives.

Nurse Superintendent Khalida Suleri and her supporters demanded that the institute’s chapel be turned into a mosquethey walked inside the chapel, recited the Islamic Naatchant and confiscated the key to the chapel.

Fearful Christian nurses appealed to Father Channan, director of the Lahore Peace Center, who, sensing the scale of the potential crisis in what is described as the largest psychiatric center in South Asia, requested intervention from Zubair Abid, Vice President of Pakistan. Ulema Board, a body of Muslim scholars.

Listening to both sides of the dispute, Mr Abid, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Peace Foundation, said Christian nurses did not commit blasphemy.

A subsequent hearing was held at the institute and was attended by representatives of the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan, including Shunila Ruth, Parliamentary Secretary for Interfaith Harmony and Dr Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Health as well as Christian and Muslim Nurses, Church leaders and police

In a follow-up meeting on May 8, Father Channan described what he called a reconciliation that took place in the chapel. Then speaking to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Father Channan, Director of the Lahore Peace Center, said: Mr. Zubair Abid was instrumental in defusing the situation that would so easily have could break out and cause riots in different regions. from the country.

Paying tribute to the involvement of senior civic leaders who have contributed to the reconciliation of many Muslims, including the Institute’s Executive Director, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Father Channan said: This is proof that God is making miracles. We experience it in our lives, those who are enemies can be reconciled.

This incident is the latest in a series of blasphemy allegations against Christian nurses in Pakistan, including one last month when Mariam Lal and Navish Arooj were accused of tearing up a sticker with Quranic verses from a hospital in Faisalabad. An enraged boy reportedly responded by stabbing one of the nurses in the arm.

Thanking ACN for their support of their Lahore Peace Center, which promotes interfaith understanding, Father Channan said: I have had a good relationship with ACN for many years and the charity has done a lot to help our pastoral action with young people.

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need and is republished here with kind permission. To learn more about ACN’s mission to help the Suffering Church, visit www.churchinneed.org

