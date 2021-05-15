Donald Trump may have met his match at Liz Cheney





Bamboozle me not!

Mr. Trump.

Mr. Mayhem.

M. Former chief bundle.

The author of The Big Lie, his stolen election.

The big question?

Has this Vanity Goliath finally met his sling?

US Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, will she have a chance to prevent Donald Trump from demolishing our country’s democracy?

The truth will come out, she says.

Well, it’s hard not to admire Cheneys’ courage to trample Trump on the basis of the truth, even though Tory Cheney is so right about the Constitution that she is practically in her own country.

Can the eldest daughter of her fighter father, former GOP Vice President Dick Cheney, successfully wipe out power from the Republican Trumps Party?

So before we get too enthusiastic, let’s not forget the explosive entry 13 years ago from another provocative Republican woman to Wyoming courage … Alaskan style.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin took the political arena by storm when Republican presidential candidate John McCain selected her as his running mate in 2008.

Palin also liked to call things.

And, at first, it was impressive.

Returning on September 16, 2008, this columnist, a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton, said he was impressed by the Palins ‘speech of acceptance as McCains’ companion. She stepped onto the podium in red high heels.

Yikes!

So, I wrote:

Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses supporters at a September 2008 campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. AP file photo

I’m tired of women who work hard for a hammer that never breaks the glass ceiling; disgusted when Hillary Clinton, an incredibly capable and brilliant woman, lost the fight of her life.

And then along came Palin, a woman from the tundra who might be the next best frontier story in the Americas and I was pleasantly surprised.

Damn, I was thrilled.

What if she was a Republican?

What if she didn’t know the definition of the Bush Doctrine? His performance was a western draw. Bravery intact. But not a single blow.

So I asked myself what fault is there in admiring a woman who is against abortion when I believe in freedom of choice?

What’s the matter with immense respect for a woman who chose to give birth to a child with Down’s syndrome knowing full well what to expect for her and her family?

She is real. It is rural. She might not be a brilliant tactician, but she does have a sense of the streets.

So, it now appears that Palin has become female to much of our female population; a woman who never really identified with what we thought was our quintessential role model, a highly educated woman who wears tailored suits, whose voice is never high-pitched and who has a husband who does more than she does.

I don’t know what Palin scent is wearing, but to me, she smells of the floor.

It didn’t take long to end my admiration for Palin, especially since she didn’t know where Russia was in reference to Alaska and had answered questions about her hand when ‘she was interviewed on television.

In the meantime, I will continue to admire Cheneys’ courage, formidable style, critical thinking and determination.

And pray that Palins will recover from COVID-19.

Scary Harry. . .

Prince Harry is now a man of words.

In a recent Armchair Expert podcast, a once-cheerful Harry claimed life in the midst of the British Royal Monarchy was a mix he ultimately wanted to give up.

Unhappy Harry now describes his royal life as a mix between being in a zoo and The Truman Show, a movie about a guy unaware his life exists on a TV set. He cites the tragedy in the life of his mother, Princess Diana, ending with a paparazzi hunt.

Upshot or buckshot? Is the escape Harry was looking for with his American wife, Meghan née Markle in the safety surrounding their Montecito, California mansion and amidst TV queen Oprah Winfreys’ time on movie sets?

You think?

A moment of meowing. . .

Check it out!

Here’s a rare report: The press actually used math calculators last week to cover the incredible escape route of a black cat, which jumped from the fifth floor of a burning apartment in the Chicagos Englewood neighborhood on Thursday. last afternoon.

Namely: Some reporters actually checked the terminal speed of the cat launching out of a window before miraculously surviving the fall.

Kays way. . .

Veteran Chicago political reporter Dick Kay, who last week sentenced to 84, was a film noir character in a starring role in his remarkable television career.

Kay was a meeting; an unforgettable journalist, storyteller, scoopster and WMAQ guy with a baritone laugh accompanied by a question. He loved angles.

Once you meet him, you never forgot him.

Condolences to his beloved family and goodbye to the journalist with his wry smile, deep laughter and unforgettable voice.

Sneezing. . .

Saturday birthdays: Ray Lewis, 46; Emmitt Smith, 52; and Andy Murray, 34. . . Sunday birthdays: Megan Fox, 35; Janet Jackson, 55; and Danny Trejo, 77.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos