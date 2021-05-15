Qureshi contacts Saudi FM to express ‘serious Pakistan concerns’ over situation in Palestine – world





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday contacted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to express “Pakistan’s serious concerns” over the “grave situation” in Palestine, according to a ministry statement. of Foreign Affairs (FO).

“FM Qureshi has expressed serious concerns to Pakistanis over the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and serious human rights violations.

“He condemned the Israel Defense Forces’ continued attacks on Palestinians, especially innocent civilians and children, adding that Israeli acts defied all human standards and international law,” the statement said.

He added that Qureshi also recalled the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement issued during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the country, recalling that the statement included the common perspective of the two countries on the Palestinian issue.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that the Pakistanis fully support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant United Nations resolutions. ”

The Saudi foreign minister, in turn, also expressed his reservations about “the serious developments in Palestine” and informed FM Qureshi of the initiatives taken to remedy the situation.

Qureshi further welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to convene an emergency meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the level of foreign ministers on May 16 (Sunday) and assured his Saudi counterpart of “unequivocal Pakistani support for the just cause of Palestine”.

<< Expressing his gratitude for the warm Saudi hospitality during the recent visit of the Prime Ministers, FM Qureshi informed his counterpart of the phone call after the visit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Guardian of the two holy mosques His Majesty the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, while the two leaders also confided on the grave situation in Palestine and the need to take urgent measures to remedy it.

“The two foreign ministers agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on the development of the situation in Palestine,” the statement said.

Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan was concerned about the recent violence in Palestine and that Muslim countries should unite to raise public awareness of the issue.

“We can raise our voices individually [but] the issue will be noted when the 57 OIC members express their support. An isolated Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia cannot do anything, ”he said.

Palestinians flee amid Israeli attacks on Gaza

Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on 27 Ramazan earlier this month after Palestinians resisted forced evictions from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

In response to tear gas and bombardment at Islam’s third holiest site in Laylatul Qadr, rockets were fired at Israel by Hamas from Gaza, to which Israel responded with a barrage of airstrikes on Monday, which continued on Monday. have intensified in the six days since.

About 120 Palestinians, including dozens of children and women, were killed by Israeli forces last week and several neighborhoods and apartment buildings were destroyed.

On Friday, Palestinians grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City as Israel launched a heavy barrage of artillery fire and airstrikes, killing a family of six at home. them. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Israel has massed troops along the border and called in 9,000 reservists as fighting escalates with Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. The IDF launched more than 600 airstrikes, knocking down at least three high-rise buildings and bombarding some areas with tanks stationed near the border.

Gaza’s health ministry said the fighting toll rose to 119 killed, including 31 children and 19 women, with 830 injured. Palestinians living outside Gaza City, near the northern and eastern borders with Israel, fled the intense artillery bombardment on Friday. Families arrived at UN-run schools in the city in vans, donkeys and on foot, carrying pillows and pots, blankets and bread.

Additional contribution by AP.

