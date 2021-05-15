Turkey to cautiously exit COVID lockdown, says Erdogan





Turkey will cautiously emerge from a full lockdown next week and lift restrictions more significantly in June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as cases have declined sharply since the peak of a fierce second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Turkish authorities imposed the lockdown two weeks ago after the number of daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 60,000, one of the highest rates in the world, and deaths reached nearly 400 per day . The outbreak threatened to hit Turkey’s lucrative summer tourist season and has already caused the Champions League final to move from Istanbul to Portugal, while Formula 1 canceled the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix on Friday. . Erdogan said a “controlled normalization schedule” would begin on Monday. “Our intention is to continue to act relatively cautiously until the end of May,” he said in a televised speech. “From June, we plan to reduce the measures considerably in order to make everyday life even more comfortable.” The number of new daily cases fell to 11,000, down sharply from last month but still above Erdogan’s target of 5,000 set at the start of the lockdown. About 10.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, or 13% of the population, and another 4 million have received a first dose. “Because of the sacrifices we have made, we are seeing a significant decrease in the number of new cases, serious patients and deaths,” Erdogan said. “We hope to reduce these numbers even further, without letting go of caution.”









