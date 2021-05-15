Covid investigation: “unprecedented” decision could allow Boris’ investigation to focus on Europe | Politics | New





In what would be an unprecedented move, legal experts believe a judge’s investigation could benchmark Britain’s situation during the international crisis against other countries. The move would give the first real insight into the UK’s response to the virus better or worse than other places in the world.

The government has been praised for its rapid vaccine rollout since December, but has been criticized for its high death toll. Britain has 127,651 coronavirus deaths, the fifth highest number in the world and the largest in Europe. However, questions have been raised about how the UK’s four countries record coronavirus deaths, with some believing the UK to be stricter in its tally than other countries. Matthew Smith, a partner at the BDB Pitmans law firm, which has advised on high-profile cases such as the investigations into the Westminster Bridge and London Bridge terrorist attacks, said the review of how to other countries handling the pandemic could fall under investigation. READ MORE: Zahawi on site as he doesn’t rule out June 21 reopening delays

He told Express.co.uk: “I think it will be to gain in terms of reach. “There will be a lot of people who say we should do this. “The main reason for this investigation is how we should react in the future, so if there are lessons to be learned internationally, we should do so.” This move would likely take into account the impact of lockdowns, travel bans and social distancing measures in other countries on that country’s response to the pandemic, and whether the UK should have acted in the same way. . It would also open up the possibility of comparing British public confidence in coronavirus vaccines to other countries, as well as the inoculation campaign itself. “The Covid investigation will kind of be a pioneer in this regard if there is to be a detailed examination of the UK’s position vis-à-vis other countries – whether in the EU or elsewhere,” said Mr Smith said. READ MORE: Beware, as the backlog of NHS operations could take ‘years’ to clear up

“I would expect that a president who would have the profile to conduct an investigation like this would not take prisoners for these kinds of questions and would insist on what he thought was appropriate and what he would be happy about. to comment. to. “ The issues that activists would like to see debated as part of the investigation and therefore the scope that the investigation could take “is going to be absolutely unprecedented,” he added. The PM has so far warned against comparing the UK’s death toll to other countries amid the pandemic, saying it is currently difficult to make international comparisons. There is no accepted international standard for measuring deaths.

This has led all countries to use different statistical methods to record their death toll. In England, officials are counting anyone who died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test as a Covid death, even if they died from something completely unrelated. The UK also has the highest rate of Covid tests in the world, which means more infections are likely to be detected than in other places and therefore increase the chances of a death being recorded as due. to the pandemic. Today, more than a million people are tested for the virus every day in the UK.







