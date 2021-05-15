The Political Consequences of a Trump Indictment – Nationwide and in New Jersey





Yesterday, POLITICO Playbook reported that law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County, Florida have been actively preparing for the possibility of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vanc indicting former President Donald Trump while staying in Mar-a-Lago. Trump is also under investigation in the state of Georgia and the Southern Federal District of New York.

As a result, I suspect that we will also be reading reports about the possibility of indictments against the Donald in these jurisdictions and in these neighborhoods. I have no criminal law experience except for a brief period of practice in the 1970s. Therefore, I will not speculate on the likelihood of publication of these indictments.

Politics is another matter, however.

My dear friend and mentor and Wall Street sage Lew Eisenberg used to tell me, Alan, what I love about you is that you are always six months ahead of everyone else to speculate on the future. So, consistent with Lord Lew’s observation, I’m going to speculate on the political impact of Trump’s indictments without commenting on their significance or likelihood.

In order to assess the political impact of any impeachment of Donald Trump, it is first necessary to take an in-depth look at the political landscape of the national Republican parties and of New Jersey. And such a review leads me to the conclusion that the ultimate impact of a Trump indictment will be quite different in New Jersey from the rest of the country.

The recent setback involving the impeachment of House Republican Conference Leader Liz Cheney, designed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, has sparked discussions of an ongoing Republican Civil War. I have to say in all my peculiar shamelessness that I wrote and discussed this Civil War in my column and media appearances long before anyone else in New Jersey.

An example of this is my column, Chris Christie, Meet Liz Cheney, returning February 3, 2021 (https://www.insidernj.com/chris-christie-meet-liz-cheney/). This column may well serve the reader as a current comprehensive guide to the Republican Civil War.

The current Republican civil war, between Trumpism and the center-right, is not at all an ideological clash. Instead, it is a conflict between the personality cult of Trumpism and the general philosophy of center-right republicanism, the current avatar of which is Liz Cheney.

The central theme of the cult of Trumpism is a literal cult of anything called Trump. It manifests itself in a reactive political behavior characterized by two words: authoritarianism and nativism. These two words also serve as the core statement for Trump-sponsored racist state-level efforts to suppress the African-American vote and nationwide anti-immigration efforts.

Trumpism represents a complete break with the Reaganism which ruled the GOP nationally during the 1980s. Ronald Reagan valued both legal immigration and legal immigrants as a source of American power and greatness. Trump despises both.

I must admit that I remain perplexed as to the hold that Trumpism has among its GOP supporters. I have not observed such a powerful personality cult since that of former Soviet Union dictator Nikita Khrushchev in the 1950s and early 1960s.

But Khrushchevism has finally lost its grip on the Communist Party in Russia, and Trumpism will lose it on the national GOP – once the grassroots are finally convinced that Trumpism is a national loser.

The Trumpists themselves herald a GOP triumph in the next 2022 campaigns to control the House and Senate.

They can forget about it. It was the opposition of African-American voters, as I predicted at the end of 2019, that resulted in Trump’s defeat at the hands of Joe Biden in 2020. 2020-will-be-the-year-of-opinion -of-African-American-voters.html

And it will be the massive and continued defections of female suburban voters, due to Trump’s toxicity, that will condemn all efforts by the GOP to regain control of either house of Congress in 2022.

Within the ranks of the GOP, Trump will continue to enjoy his cult level of popularity, regardless of any indictment. But it will be besieged in terms of resources and time by the need to defend itself in criminal courts.

Given their waste of time and resources, Trump will find that any indictments will prevent him from mounting his own 2024 presidential campaign. Instead, he will bestow the mantle of Trumpism 2024 on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who will lose in the general election. The national GOP will lose to another Trumpist presidential candidate in 2028 until the message finally reaches their leaders and their grassroots that Trumpism is a loser the party must flee from.

The center-right begins the conflict with a recognized leader in Liz Cheney and with vast financial resources. Former vice-president Dick Cheney serves as his daughters consigliere. He has experience as a wartime consigliere, so he doesn’t have the weakness of Godfathers Tom Hagen.

The daunting task Cheney faces as a challenger to the establishment is building political infrastructure. The role of the political consultant is essential in this regard. It’s unclear who will be Cheneys’ consultant, although Stuart Stevens, with his praise tweets for Liz, appears to be auditioning for the role.

New Jersey is a state where an impeachment against Trump could give Cheney and the center-right a breakthrough. Republicans in New Jersey are very sensitive to the scandal involving a violation of the rule of law.

The scandal is already giving Democrats an advantage in the race for the State Senate in the Second District. Republican President Chris Brown has been a State Senator with supreme competence and unquestionable ethics, independence and integrity. He was a courageous profile as one of only two Republican senators following the Jan.6 uprising to vote for a state Senate resolution calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Brown, unfortunately for Republicans, decided not to get re-elected. Republicans now have a destructive primary between Seth Grossman, a right-wing kook insensitive to racism, and Vince Polistina, a former member of the Assembly and friend of Donald Trump, Jr. Trump’s indictment will bathe Polistina in Trump’s toxicity. A victory in the Second District and a seat in the State Senate awaits Democratic candidate MP Vince Mazzeo.

There is one Republican, however, who will emerge from the aftermath of any impeachment of Trump with an enhanced political profile enough to propel him to the GOP 2025 gubernatorial nomination. I will reveal his identity in my next column.

Alan Steinberg was a regional administrator for Region 2 EPA under the administration of former President George W. Bush and executive director of the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission.

