US partners with India as PM Modi pledges to deploy 450 GW of renewable energy: Kerry





Image Source: AP Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry United States has partnered with India on climate change to help it meet its commitment to deploy 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, said administration envoy on climate change to US lawmakers. “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has pledged to deploy 450 GW of renewable energy. We have created a partnership with India because of this pledge, as they don’t have the finances and the technology completely.” United States Special Envoy on Climate Change John Dit Kerry. “So we’re going to try to help them. Bring the technology to the table, bring the funding to the table, and they have to do some things internally to make that happen,” Kerry told members of the Foreign Affairs Committee. the House during a hearing on climate change this week. Kerry is the first-ever US climate change envoy to hold cabinet rank and has been appointed a member of the National Security Council. Responding to his comments, South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson said Prime Minister Modi had done a great job for the Indian people. There must be a big reduction in India’s carbon emissions, Kerry added. Responding to a question, Kerry said China produces more emissions than all the other Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries combined. “There is no way for the United States and the rest of the world to achieve our goal if China does not join and be part of it,” he said. “We obviously need to get more cooperation from China. We are talking about this now. It is on the table as an essential item. Now,

China thinks it is making a certain amount of it. I know they know they are seized by the issue of having to make big reductions, ”he added. Also Read: COVID-19: USTR and Piyush Goyal discuss vaccine production and TRIPS waiver Latest news from the world







