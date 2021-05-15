President Jokowi asked to respond to the dismissal of 75 KPK employees





Rakhmatulloh Saturday May 15, 2021 – 8:42 a.m. WIB President Jokowi has been invited to respond to the controversy within the KPK. Photo: Sindonews / doc JAKARTA – Researcher at the Center for Anti-Corruption Studies at Gadjah Mada University (Pukat UGM), Zaenur Rohman asked the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) immediately responded to the question of the dismissal of 75 employees NCP including the lead investigator, Novel Baswedan. Zaenur Rohman said that so far the government in particular President did not say anything and gave no answer to the question of the dismissal of 75 employees of the KPK. “There is not a single significant statement from the government, especially from the president who has not made any statement,” Zaenur said on Saturday (5/15/2021). Read also: Romli Atmasasmita Bela Firli Bahuri regarding the deactivation of 75 KPK employees Zaenur regretted the president’s silence on this issue, the president should have explained how the government intends to revise law number 19 of 2019 concerning NCP whether the intention is a real re-selection at ASN or a change of state. This responsibility lies with the president vis-à-vis his ASN. “The impact of these 75 dumps is that the KPK is completely controlled by Firli Bahuri. And the KPK is increasingly dominated by elements of the police and many stations are owned by the police,” he said. . “The withdrawal of 75 employees may reduce efficiency NCP in action. The substitution is fair, the answer is no. Second, they were replaced by whom, ”Zaenur continued. The most worrying thing, he continued, is that the KPK will lose its independence because critical and upright people who are not in line with power are being deposed. According to him, it is a big loss for the KPK and a big loss for the Indonesian people. On the other hand, those who benefit most from this situation are the corrupters. “What can be done by employees can make protests and convey their aspirations to the president and the DPR, legally bring Perkom 1/2021 to the Constitutional Court. They can also sue PTUN for a release decree.” , he suggested. Read also: 75 Eradication of corruption of KPK employees can be prosecuted for deactivation in court He added that with the dismissal of Novel Baswedan et al, the anti-corruption institution has slowly but surely turned into a common enemy. “Dewas was carrying out his duties because the KPK leadership acted arbitrarily and this should be monitored and Dewas did not play much of a role in this employment issue,” he said. he declared. (agn)

