Senator Inhofe says he advised Trump to move forward after 2020 election defeat FOX23 News





TULSA, Oklahoma – US Senator from Oklahoma Jim Inhofe has said he advised former President Donald Trump to stop living and pass a 2020 election.

Inhofe told reporters on Friday that he and the former president spoke often and had told Trump there was no longer any sense in dwelling on the past.

It’s not helpful, and every now and then there’s a quote about him talking about his displeasure, Inhofe said.

There are a lot of issues in this race, but in every race there are still not votes that are not being handled as well as they should have been. There is still corruption in all the races that I have seen before.

The senior US Senator from Oklahomas said he was relying on former Attorney General William Barrs’ assessment of the 2020 race in which irregularities were noted in some constituencies, but Barr determined that it did not involve enough votes to overturn the results of last fall’s election.

I’m inclined to think that’s fair, and it’s time to move on, Inhofe said.

He went on to say that Trump started moving forward from the 2020 election and kept in touch with the former president often, sometimes several times a week.

Inhofe did not oppose certification of the electoral vote count on January 6 before and after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt the process that would ultimately lead to Joe’s nomination. Biden and Kamala Harris to the next president and vice president of the United States. However, US Senator James Lankford junior from Oklahomas objected initially, but after the attack said the message behind the count objection had been marred by the events of the day.

Inhofe was initially not sympathetic to Trump in the 2016 race, appearing instead to side with his colleague in the Senate, U.S. Senator from Florida, Marco Rubio, but Inhofe quickly became one of the strongest supporters of the race. ‘Trump not only against then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but also in the US Senate. when Trump was in the White House.

