Several points in Medan are affected by flooding, Bobby makes sure affected residents do not run out of food





KOMPAS.com – mayor Field Police officer Nasution focused on the leaders of the sub-districts and urban villages of Medan Maimun in order to help refugees as much as possible. Not only that, President’s son-in-law Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also gave orders to local authorities to install public kitchens. This is to ensure that refugees do not run out of food. “We ask the sub-district chief, the village chief and the neighborhood chiefs (Kepling) to help the locals as hard as possible. Don’t let any locals go without eating,” Bobby said, in a written statement received. by the Medan Tribune, Saturday. (5/15/2021). This was said by Bobby when considering several points flood at the canal gate in Medan Johor district and affected settlements on the banks of the Deli River in Medan Maimun district on Saturday. “After the flood recedes, we also ask all devices to move quickly to clean up the environment,” he said. Also read: Mayor Bobby Nasution and Kahiyang Ayu examine Medan flood, here are the results As is known, a number of settlements in the Medan Maimun sub-district, in the city of Medan, have been affected by flooding. expedition upstream or mountain on Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m. Western Indonesian Time (WIB). “In fact, the rain tonight was not too heavy. However, there was cargo upstream so the Deli River overflowed and water entered the residents’ homes. This problem will be the responsibility of the city government of Medan (Pemkot), ”Bobby said. Regarding the canal observation, Bobby Nasution said his party would continue to strengthen its collaboration with the Sumatra River Basin Agency II (BWS). It should be noted that the canal gate is the last gate to prevent the sending of water upstream. Also read: A flood of submissions submerged the Bidara Cina area on Monday afternoon “From the start, we have worked with BWS. In the future, we will continue to strengthen it so that it can be maximized in upstream flood prevention, ”said Bobby. Not to mention, during the examination, Kahiyang Ayu’s husband also provided assistance in the form of basic necessities and fast food to the victims of the floods.

