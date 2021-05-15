Turkish official condemns Austria for hoisting Israeli flag





ANKARA The Turkish presidency spokesman on Friday criticized Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for hoisting the Israeli flag on the roof of the Chancellery building in Vienna amid attacks on Palestine by the Jewish state. "This is what encourages Israel to continue its attacks on the Palestinian people," Ibrahim Kalin said in a tweet. "I hope that Austrians and Europeans who have a sense of reason and morality will reject these shameful policies." Kurz had tweeted a photo with a caption that read: "Today the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Federal Chancellery in solidarity with #Israel … Together we stand with Israel." Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay reacted to Kurz's recent attitude regarding the Israeli flag hoisted on the Chancellery building. "With this attitude, the Austrian chancellor affixed his signature to the massacre of Israel in Gaza," he said in a statement on Twitter. Criticizing Kurz's position on Israel, Oktay added that this attitude, "reinforcing the growing Islamophobia and fascism in Europe, is a dark stain recorded in human history." Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK), also criticized Kurz and said: "This person (Kurz) is the symbol of Islamophobia, hostility towards the Turks and (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan in Europe. " "It is only a dream to expect him to side with the oppressed. His bias with the oppressor is his political compass," he added. Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Palestinians demonstrating in solidarity with residents of the neighborhood were then targeted by Israeli forces. IOF also attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers during Ramadan. The ensuing escalation of tensions led to airstrikes by Israel on Gaza that killed at least 126 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.







