Bidens IRS blocks developer push to extend Trump tax break





President Joe Biden’s administration is ending attempts by developers to use the new Census Bureau maps to demand generous tax breaks promulgated by Donald Trump.

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Friday that the boundaries of the country’s roughly 8,700 opportunity zones – mostly poor areas in need of economic development – “were established at the time they were designated and are not subject to change. change”.

Bloomberg News reported in February that hundreds of census tracts underlying the areas have been changed as part of the country’s once-per-decade population count. Some of these changes came after the openings of businesses and officials interested in expanding tax incentives to new areas, such as a part of Pittsburgh where the National Hockey League Penguins are pursuing a billion dollar development project. dollars, and a large logistics park outside of Baltimore where Amazon.com Inc. and Under Armor Inc. have facilities.

The IRS’s three-page ad effectively prevents investors from claiming tax breaks on real estate or the businesses they finance in new areas.

Investors can get the incentives by selling an asset that has appreciated in value and investing the proceeds in projects or businesses in an area. This allows them to defer capital gains taxes until 2026. If the new asset is held for at least a decade, it is not subject to any capital gains tax when sold.

The “ major reforms ” sought

The IRS decision limits a program that Trump administration officials had planned to expand. Some critics have argued for broader reforms.

The incentives have been sold as a way to help the poor, by encouraging investment in troubled areas. But they’ve since been used to finance everything from luxury apartments in Houston to a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Portland, Oregon. Economists at the University of California at Berkeley recently documented how investors turned to areas that were already booming.

“It’s playing it safe,” Brett Theodos, senior researcher at the Urban Institute, said of the IRS decision. The Biden administration “adopts the status quo on the areas of opportunity and does not undertake the big reforms needed, but it also does not extend the program at every turn that the Trump administration has made.”

By respecting the original boundaries, the current administration avoids having to make delicate calls to find out where the expanses underlying the areas have narrowed or divided due to revisions to the census map, Theodos said.

The administration “would be hard pressed to say that the limits would be widened without saying that they should be reduced where they have been,” he added. “In politics it is very difficult to reap benefits.”

‘Don’t hurt’

The IRS ruling also resolves a debate among those active in policymaking around the areas. An influential accounting firm, Novogradac & Co., was among those who called for zone expansions to be eligible for tax breaks after the Census Bureau changes. But earlier this week, the think tank that came up with the idea for the incentives asked senior Treasury and IRS officials to say the changes had no impact on zone boundaries.

John Lettieri, who heads this organization, the Economic Innovation Group, stressed the need for investors to have some certainty, which Novogradac also wanted. “We basically said, to begin with, ‘don’t do any harm’,” Lettieri said. “These are the operational limits, and let’s make that as clear as possible.”

The administration is still trying to change the rules on incentives. At a conference this week, an IRS official said a “cleanup” was needed in the area of ​​the opportunity zone, without adding any details.

Lawmakers have proposed a variety of changes to increase transparency and limit certain types of investment in the zones. The IRS decision was greeted by one of them on Friday.

“I have opposed the revised census tract boundaries,” Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said in an emailed statement. “It would have been a way to make even more projects in wealthy communities eligible for massive tax breaks. The Zone of Opportunity program was sold as a way to benefit low-income communities, and revising census tracts would have allowed the program to further achieve this goal. “

Yet the supporters of changing the boundaries of the zones cannot give up seeking some sort of breaks.

Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, whose district encompasses the Sparrows Point Logistics Park near Baltimore, “will explore narrowly tailored legislative options to spur private investment in struggling communities” excluded from areas of opportunity, Democrat spokesman Jaime Lennon said in an email.

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos