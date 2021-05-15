Narendra Modi steps out to share ‘pain’ of citizens who lost loved ones to Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped out on Friday to share the ‘pain’ of citizens who had lost loved ones to Covid, breaking his silence after several prominent BJP supporters and right-wing infantrymen also criticized the mismanagement of the crisis by the government.

Modi, however, did not directly mention the shortages of oxygen, drugs, vaccines and hospital beds that earned him the conviction at home and abroad, choosing instead to give general assurances and a speech of encouragement not to lose “courage”.

His references to the outbreak came towards the end of an online event, organized to advertise a two-year-old program involving Rs 6,000 in annual aid to poor and marginal farmers, and mainly featuring cheerful virtual conversations with preselected organic farmers.

Modi told a farmer in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, that organic farming would help clean up ‘Ganga Ma’, ignoring how corpses were thrown into the river as the Covid death toll choked crematoria, and how 175 bodies had been found buried on the banks of the Ganga. at Unnao.

Finally, with a grim expression, the Prime Minister sought to understand the “pain” of the people.

“Because of this enemy, this coronavirus, we have lost many people close to us. The pain that the locals went through, I feel it too. As Pradhan Sevak of the country, I share all your feelings, ”he said during the hour-long event, which was broadcast live on his government and party online platforms.

Modi then assured the people of victory over the virus, saying the government and the military are working to remove all bottlenecks.

“Bharat himmat harnewala desh nahi hai. Na Bharat himmat harega, na koi Bharatvasi himmat harega. Hmm ladenge aur jitenge (India is not a country to lose heart. Neither India nor any Indian will lose heart. We will fight and win), ”he said.

Modi has been pilloried in foreign newspapers for continuing his Central Vista ‘vanity project’ instead of diverting funds to fight the virus amid daily reports of people dying from lack of medical oxygen and vaccination centers exhausted closing shutters.

His government, which had prematurely celebrated the “victory” over the epidemic instead of preparing to face the second wave announced by the experts, has been accused of making the situation worse by allowing massive electoral rallies and the Kumbh congregation to Haridwar.

As Modi sought to reassure citizens, a report said 75 Covid patients had died at Goa Medical College and Hospital in the past four days due to “logistical issues” in the oxygen supply.

Throughout the suffering of the people, Modi had remained silent. Friday’s awareness came after some members of the right-wing ecosystem criticized the administration’s inability to help loved ones infected with Covid and pro-BJP opinion leaders expressed disappointment with the government.

“Modi’s image has certainly taken a beating. So now is the time to introspect and, if necessary, correct the situation, ”wrote Makarand R. Paranjape, director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla, and known supporter of the Modi government.

In an article that echoed a report published Thursday in the UK Financial Times which suggested the Covid crisis had “diminished” Modi, Paranjape said the prime minister should show more “humanity and humility” .

“Especially in a national crisis, it doesn’t help a leader if he seems distant, isolated, extraordinary, exceptional – or insensitive to advice and above criticism,” he wrote.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, a known Modi fan and husband of a BJP parliamentarian, also berated the government.

“Somewhere they slipped. It’s time for them to realize that there is perhaps more to life than just imaging, ”Kher said recently, adding that people should get angry and hold the government to account.

Modi last spoke on Covid during his April 25 Mann Ki Baat, participating in conversations with healthcare workers that painted an optimistic picture of the government’s handling of the situation. Earlier on April 20, he spoke of the outbreak, mainly to announce that there would be no nationwide lockdown.

Since then he has remained largely silent as Union ministers and BJP leaders counterattacked his critics and the RSS held “Unlimited Positivity” conferences.

At Friday’s virtual event, which was attended by Union ministers, chief ministers, MPs and MPs – mainly from the BJP – it did not appear at first that Modi was talking about the Covid crisis.

It was only after one-on-one online interactions with half a dozen farmers in different states that Modi turned to the outbreak.

He said efforts were underway to set up hospitals and oxygen factories and urged people to get vaccinated, but did not mention the shortage of vaccines.

“I want to alert the villagers: the coronavirus is spreading so quickly in our villages,” he said, urging village leaders to make sure people wear masks and practice physical distancing.