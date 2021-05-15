Man suspected of murdering wife voted for Donald Trump, says he thought she would have voted for him





DENVER Colorado man suspected of the death of his missing wife on Mother’s Day 2020 is also accused of submitting a fraudulent vote on his behalf for Donald Trump in the November presidential election, court documents show recently published.

Barry Morphew told investigators he sent out the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, to help Trump win, claiming all those other guys were cheating and he thought his wife would have voted for Trump from anyway, according to an arrest warrant signed Thursday by a Chaffee County judge.

Morphew, 53, faces possible first degree murder and other charges in connection with the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew on May 10, 2020. He was arrested on May 5 and is currently being held in connection with this case. .

Barry Morphew posted a widely viewed video on Facebook pleading for his safe return shortly after his disappearance.

Authorities say the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation which has so far failed to locate the body of Suzanne Morphews. After conducting more than 135 searches in Colorado and interviewing 400 people in several states, investigators believe Suzanne Morphew is dead but have not found her body, said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.

An affidavit of arrest by the Detective Sgt. Of the Chaffee County Sheriffs. Claudette Hysjulien says the county clerks office received a suspicious ballot in Suzanne Morphews’ name in October. Sheriff investigators saw that the ballot, which was sent by the state to Suzanne Morphew, did not have Suzannes’ signature, as required by law, but that Barry Morphew signed it as as witness.

Morphew was questioned by two FBI agents about the poll in April. When asked why he sent it, he told officers, simply because I wanted Trump to win, according to the affidavit. I just thought, give it another vote.

When asked if he knew it was illegal to send another ballot to someone else, Morphew replied: I had no idea you couldn’t do this for your spouse.

The affidavit says Morphew faces two new charges: felony falsification and misdemeanor ballot fraud.

A separate arrest affidavit outlining the evidence leading investigators to believe Morphew was responsible for his wife’s death has been sealed. Chief Justice Patrick Murphy issued an order on Friday giving prosecutors 14 days to respond to a new defense motion to limit public access to the affidavit.

Morphew is represented by state public defenders, who in Colorado are not commenting on their cases. His next court appearance in the murder and fraud cases will be on May 27.

In his last court appearance on May 6, prosecutors said they did not object to Barry Morphew, who is being held in a nearby jail, having contact with his two daughters as long as it was civilian. Murphy authorized contact but ordered that he could not be harassing.

Barry Morphew said the girls needed their mom in the Facebook video.

