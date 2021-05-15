Promise for Palestine – Medcom.id

The relationship between Indonesia and Palestine is similar to that of a heart and lungs. Very close and need each other. The lungs take in oxygen when we breathe. Then the blood takes oxygen from the lungs and distributes it throughout the body. In order for the blood to take oxygen from the lungs, the heart pumps blood to the lungs. Then the heart pumps oxygen-filled blood throughout the body.

When the Indonesian leadership and people echoed independence, the support of the government and the Palestinian people for Indonesia’s struggle for independence was overwhelming. Even a year before Indonesian independence, on September 6, 1944, Palestinian Grand Mufti Syekh Muhammad Amin Al-Husaini openly supported the struggle for Indonesian independence.

In the book Diplomacy of the Indonesian Revolution Abroad by Mr. Zein Hassan Lc Lt, it is written that since support was openly transmitted through the radio broadcasts of Syekh Muhammad Amin Al-Hussaini, the streets of Palestine have been filled with waves of solidarity and support for Indonesia from the people of the East. A Palestinian merchant did not forget to help Indonesia materially. “Please accept my wealth to win the Indonesian struggle”, Muhammad Ali Taher, the Palestinian merchant, contributed to the struggle for independence of Indonesia in 1944.

After independence, when Indonesia needed international recognition as a sovereign state, the Palestinian people moved again, pushing Egypt to recognize Indonesia. The recognition of the sovereignty of Egypt and Palestine in 1947 was the result of Haji Agus Salim’s diplomacy through the Muslim Brotherhood network, which was based in Palestine at the time. So, Indonesia has also responded to Palestinian sympathy, empathy and action with the same support. President Soekarno, in various fora, has repeatedly shouted his support for the struggle for Palestinian independence. Bung Karno also pledged in his 1962 speech: “As long as the independence of the Palestinian people has not been handed over to the Palestinians, this is why the Indonesian nation has risen to challenge the Israeli occupation.”

The support of the first President of the Republic of Indonesia for Palestinian independence was undeniable and still consistent. Not only by words, but also by real action. Even though Bung Karno had never set foot on Palestinian land, the traces of the Indonesian publisher’s support for Palestinian independence were etched on the golden record of history.

Indonesia never wanted to recognize the state of Israel which was proclaimed by David Ben-Gurion on May 14, 1948, because it took the land from the Palestinian people. This is why since the time of Bung Karno, Indonesia has never opened diplomatic relations with Israel. Various Israeli seductions have never alienated Indonesia from its attitude of rejection of the Israeli occupation.

Bung Karno’s support for Palestine was also demonstrated when he launched the Asia-Africa Conference (AAC) in 1953. Indonesia and Pakistan strongly rejected Israel’s participation in the conference. Bung Karno said that Israel, which was founded with British help, was a real form of new colonialism that threatened world peace. On the other hand, when the Asia-Africa Conference was held in 1955, Soekarno invited Palestine even though it was not yet recognized as an independent state. The Palestinian Grand Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Amin Al-Husaini, also came and represented the interests of Palestine.

In his KAA opening speech, Bung Karno strongly supported countries that were still experiencing colonialism. “Colonialism is not dead, it has only changed shape. Neocolonialism exists in various parts of the earth, such as Vietnam, Palestine, Algeria, etc.,” Soekarno said.

A similar commitment was reiterated by the Seventh President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung in 2015. “I appeal to this at the Conference Asia-Africa, let’s revive the spirit of Bandung. Palestinian independence must continue to be fought, ”President Joko Widodo said when reading his speech at a conference attended by 91 countries.

Support for Palestine also takes place outside of the political arena. When Jakarta hosted the 4th Asian Games in 1962, the Indonesian government did not grant visas to the Israeli contingent on the grounds that Indonesia did not have diplomatic relations. As a result, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) indefinitely suspended Indonesia’s membership.

After all, the punishment didn’t knock Bung Karno down. On the other hand, Bung Karno ordered the Indonesian Olympic Committee to quit the IOC in February 1963. “In response, Soekarno formed Ganefo (Games of New Emerging Forces) in 1963, which was a sign of the greatness of this nation. and a sign of independence from existing world powers, ”wrote John D Legge in Sukarno: Political Biography.

Now the conflict between Israel and Palestine is heating up again. The brutal action of the Israeli army against Palestinian civilians, even women and children, recently in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque has left 84 people dead. Palestine is once again striking Indonesian hearts to help them in their struggle for independence.

Once again, President Joko Widodo also voiced Indonesia’s firm stance on Israel’s action to expel Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, which has been accompanied by attacks on Palestinian civilians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. “The president said that Indonesia condemned this action and urged the UN Security Council to take concrete action against Israel’s continuing violations. Indonesia will continue to support the struggle of the Palestinian people,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement at Soekarno- Hatta International Airport in the middle of this week.

Heart and lungs come together now, pumping oxygen throughout the body of the world, conveying the message that independence is the right of all nations, including Palestine. Violence and brutality must end with lasting peace and a just world order, especially for Palestine.