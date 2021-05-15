Biden revokes controversial Trump orders on monuments and immigration





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a series of controversial executive orders issued by the Trump administration, overturning decisions by his predecessor in areas ranging from monument protection to immigration restrictions.

Biden revoked a measure issued by former President Donald Trump following the Black Lives Matter protests that called on federal law enforcement authorities to prosecute those who vandalized federal monuments and withhold funding from local governments that did not prevent the destruction of their statues. He also halted another of the Trumps Monument initiatives, ending a plan to create a National Garden of American Heroes that the former president said would serve as a statuary hall of fame.

Trump has relied heavily on the use of executive orders to advance those elements of his agenda for which he has been unable to gain congressional support. The orders, which often faced legal challenges, also helped appease Trump supporters seeking action on cultural war issues. Biden has canceled many of those actions since his first day in office.

Biden also withdrew an executive order from Trump on Friday intended to block the entry of immigrants to the United States, seen as a “financial burden” on the health care system.

My administration is committed to expanding access to quality, affordable health care, Biden said in a statement revoking the order. We can, however, achieve this goal without prohibiting the entry of non-citizens who seek to immigrate legally to this country but who lack significant financial means or who have not purchased health insurance from a restrictive list of schemes. eligible. “

Another order revoked by Biden on Friday was intended to be used by the Trump administration to change a law known as Section 230 that prevented tech companies from being held accountable for content shared by users on their sites. The directive threatened to have significant consequences for the tech industry.

