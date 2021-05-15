Wolf Warrior diplomacy part of Xis’ effort to overturn Deng Xiaopings presidential term limit: Apple Daily Observer

According to an analysis by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, Chinese President Xi Jinpings aims to reverse directions set by Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping, such as the policy of openness and the term cap of the country’s greatest leader.

In the article, Nikkei columnist Nakazawa Katsuji suggested that Chinese nationalism resonated with young people born after the 1980s, who had no personal experience of the Cultural Revolution and viewed this disastrous period as mere history.

A recent example is Chinese wolf warrior artist Wuhe Qilin, who digitally edited a photo of soldiers from eight foreign countries at the end of the Qing Dynasty to mock the rulers of G7 countries, Nakazawa noted. The Eight Nations in 1900 formed a military coalition that invaded northern China to relieve foreign legations besieged by the Jingoist Boxer militia.

Wuhe Qilin and his generation were brought up with a strong sense of patriotism that the Chinese Communist Party introduced in the 1990s, and they viewed Deng’s foreign policy to avoid controversy and use cooperative rhetoric as a thing of the past. past, Nakazawa said.

Some people in the Communist Party, like former diplomat Yuan Nansheng, knew that wolf warrior diplomacy would only create enemies for China and might even lead the country down the same path that led to the defeat of the Empress. Dowager Cixis by the Eight Foreign Nations. in 1900, Nakazawa said. But others seem oblivious to the risk.

When commenting on the Cultural Revolution last month, Zhuang Rongwen, deputy head of the party’s propaganda department, said the party made great achievements between 1949 and 1976, the year the revolution ended, through proactive explorations.

Zhuang’s remarks were an acknowledgment of the Cultural Revolution and a denial of Deng’s policy of openness and reform, and they were made with Xis’ approval, Nakazawa said.

Xi did so because he must overturn other policies established by Deng, including the collective leadership system and a rule within the party that prevents the top Chinese leader from serving in the post for more than 10 years, said. declared Nakazawa.

Xi, who is seeking a third five-year term as president of China next year, had to break those rules and Deng’s authority status within the party to further consolidate his powers, Nakazawa said.

