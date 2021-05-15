“ Their only crime was to support Donald Trump ”





WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert has defended those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, calling the vast majority “peaceful Americans” in a one-hour speech to the House of Representatives.

Tyler’s Republican and former judge pointed out that some defendants were being held for weeks in Washington jail awaiting trial, calling them “political prisoners held hostage by their own government.”

“You could call it a conspiracy because these people are working to silence anyone who supported Donald Trump,” Gohmert said, referring to the Department of Justice and federal judges who have refused bail for some defendants and arguing that they should have been released from prison.

“The overwhelming number of people involved in this ‘unprecedented’ investigation… they are in fact peaceful and nonviolent Americans,” Gohmert said. “Their only crime was supporting Donald Trump and worrying about the fraud that Democrats have been telling us about in elections for many years.”

The Justice Department has announced charges against more than 440 people accused of participating in the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill in which five people died. At least four dozen of those charged to date are Texans, with the state leading the country among the accused insurgents. Further arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, the main Democrat and the main Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday announced an agreement to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurgency.

Gohmert spent much of his time on the floor on Friday reading at length articles published by conservative media.

He alleged that “people in leadership positions” refused to post all video footage of the day, which he said “could really establish what was going on”, calling it “cover-up”.

And Gohmert stressed that none of the accused insurgents have been accused of bringing a weapon to Capitol Hill, challenging those who called it an “armed insurgency.” In court records, the Justice Department accuses a number of the suspected rioters of wielding tomahawks, bear bombs, firecrackers and more against Capitol Police. About 140 police officers were assaulted during the riot, federal prosecutors said.

“Most didn’t come here to cause trouble,” Gohmert argued. “Most have come here to protest in the way that I have advocated for years – and that is the effective way that Dr. King has advocated. Peaceful protests do so much more. “

Gohmert also tore up President Joe Biden for calling the riots “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War”, designating Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and other incidents as “more of an attack on democracy.”

“I just want the president to understand that there have been worse things than people without guns entering a building,” he said.

