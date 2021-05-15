Boris Johnson gives grim outlook on odds of overseas vacation without quarantine





The prospects of a quarantine-free vacation abroad have been dealt a further blow after Boris Johnson warned the government would not update its list of safe countries very quickly. In a pessimistic assessment of overseas travel, the PM insisted it was still too early to say whether the summer overseas vacation would open as cases of the new Indian variant would continue to climb. Mr Johnson told the Downing Street press conference that passengers would be subjected to all tests and durations to prevent re-importation of the virus. News and analysis, direct from Westminster to your inbox That’s why it’s such a small list of countries and I don’t expect us to add to it very quickly. We will maintain a very, very strict border regime for the foreseeable future, he said. And he added: I’m afraid it’s too early to tell what summer will be like. His comments came after Portugal, the only holiday destination of choice for Britons on the government’s green list, announced that it would allow British travelers to enter from Monday, May 17. The Visit Portugal tourist office said: Anyone entering Portugal will have to undergo an RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure. However, Germany is considering classifying the UK as a coronavirus risk area due to the detection of the Indian variant in various parts of the country. The German government has yet to make a final decision on British passengers after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government was worried about the spread of the B1617.2 variant.

