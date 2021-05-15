Trump has a blog, and so do I. – Pasadena Star News





Former President Donald Trump now has a blog. Coincidentally, me too!

Jimmy Kimmel was talking about Donald Trumps new blog the other night: Trump calls it a platform, but it’s really just a website he calls a place to speak freely and safely. There is only one problem, the site does not allow any response or comment … The only person who speaks freely, if at all, is him. … I’m not 100% sure but I think he just started a blog.

Jimmy doesn’t look impressed. Especially with that disappointing call with no comments. Blogs generally allow comments. Mine certainly does. I mean, how busy can Donald be? He is retired after all. You think he wants to chat.

If you visit Donald on his blog, astringently titled From Donald J. Trump’s Office, you’ll notice that there are icons for Facebook and Twitter. Under normal circumstances, you click on those familiar symbols and the passage of Trumpian wisdom you chose to share with your friends would suddenly appear on the appropriate social media pages for them to admire.

Sadly, however, Mr. Trump has been banned by both Facebook and Twitter for talking about pork pies. This, in addition to inciting a crowd to invade the Capitol and damage the many venerable antiques found there.

Including Senator Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Which means that special Donald you were hoping to share online will simply disappear into the ether.

This may not necessarily be a bad thing. Mr. Trump, who rarely had nice things to say about anyone, even though he had permission to speak to you on Twitter and Facebook, hasn’t softened his attitude much now that he’s become a blogger. . As an example, here’s a particularly hot mess he posted to The Desk on May 5:

Warmonger Liz Cheney, who is virtually out of support in Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election … If Mike Pence had returned the information on six states (it only takes two) to the state legislatures, and if the leader of the MINORITY, without instinct and no idea, Mitch McConnell (he blew up two seats in Georgia which did not ‘should never have been lost) fought to expose all corruption … we would have had a much different presidential result, and our country would not turn into a socialist nightmare!

The rumor behind this is that President Donald is purging party dissidents following last January’s coup attempt, which he also lost.

On my blog, we do things differently. At the Sierra Madre Tattler, approached 8 million hits to a clip of about 100,000 per month. With nearly a quarter of a million comments over the years. Pretty decent for a small town news site. And I never call senior government officials unscrupulous or hawkish just because I didn’t win the presidential election.

On my blog, we back up our claims with quotes. On May 5, in an article titled The Controversial Company That Put Trumps New Blog Online, citing a provocative newspaper called The Uprising, we shared this baffling slice of misfortune: Trumps’ personal site is … hosted by Cloudflare, a company of web infrastructure and security. Cloudflare has previously been criticized for hosting neo-Nazi websites, securing pages linked to terrorist organizations, and hosting the forum which has been key in spreading debunked QAnon conspiracy theories.

The solon who placed the Donalds blog on Cloudflare, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, is also leading the campaign to recall Caitlyn Jenners for governor here in California.

So, did Brad also use this Cloudflare to host Caitlyns’ website? I look at this.

John Crawford is a writer in San Dimas.

