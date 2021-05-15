President Jokowi’s prestigious and priority programs in Jambi have been “banned” by the land mafia

Jakarta, INDONEWS.ID – The National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN 2020-2024), a national priority industrial zone project as a priority program of President Joko Widodo, should stimulate the national economy through the labor sector , as stipulated in Presidential Regulation No. 18 of 2020 (PERPRES No. 18 of 2020).

The project, which is located in the region of Kemingking Dalam village, Taman Rajo district, Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi province, is expected to absorb up to 147,500 workers.

But unfortunately, even if the industrial zone of Kemingking (KIK), which is the only “Smart-eco industrial zone” In Jambi province, he received the full support of the central government, the Jambi provincial government and the government of the Muaro Jambi regency, but along the way, he is strongly suspected of being “attacked” by the land mafia who collaborates with the police in Jambi province.

PT Kharisma Kemingking and Jambi Kemingking Echo Park (JKE) attorney Endang Supriadi, SHMH said that during his trip, the development of the Kemingking National Priority Industrial Zone (KIK), in addition to being welcomed by the surrounding community in particular and the people of Muaro Jambi Regency in general were also welcomed, the promoter received good support and response from the regional government of Muaro Jambi Regency.

This is evidenced by the publication of a review of the technical and administrative requirements of the Kemingking industrial zone and a letter of reference from the regent of Muaro Jambi Hj. Masnah Busro, SE to PJ. The governor of Jambi province regarding a request for verification of the study by the regional government of Muaro Jambi.

“However, this nationwide project program encountered obstacles from parties who would have wanted to thwart the realization of this priority national industrial zone in Jambi province. This obstacle is said to be led by the land mafia who collaborated with the legal mafia in Jambi province. The aim is to prevent the realization of the Kemingking industrial zone (KIK), ”Endang Supriadi said in a written statement on Friday (5/14/21).

Endang also explained that with the obstacles faced by the promoters of Jambi province, his party called on President Joko Widodo to intervene to “clean” the Mafia from the land which was conspiring with the legal Mafia – deliberately so that the nationwide program fails implemented.

“Jokowi must step in to ‘clean up’ the land mafia and the legal mafia that will deliberately make the nationwide program fail. Because investors, both outside and inside the country “are reluctant” to invest in the national project in the Kemingking Industrial Zone (KIK) at Muaro Jambi Regency, “said Endang Supriadi.

The obstacles encountered by the developer of the Kemingking Industrial Zone (KIK), added Endang Supriadi, were known to exist of reports of their clients using items of destruction, namely (Art.170, 406 KUH Pidana, 263 , 266, 378, 385 KUHAPidana) which was allegedly harshly created deliberately by an “unscrupulous land mafia that collaborated with the mafia law” in Jambi province.

<< As promoters of the Kemingking Industrial Zone (KIK), we ask for the legal protection of the Chief of Police, the Attorney General, in accordance with their respective circular, in particular Attorney General Circular No. B- 230 / E / EJP / 01/2013 dated January 22, 2013, the gist of the letter was addressed to senior prosecutors across Indonesia, ”Supriadi said.

The essence of the main content of the attorney general’s circular, Endang continued, is to instruct the handling of criminal cases the objects of which are land which may be “invaded” by various interests, both individuals, land mafia and brokers involved. Where land cases that are in fact “forced” Civil cases become criminal cases using articles, 170, 263, 266, 278, 385, 406 KUHAPidana.

“Based on this Circular Letter from the Attorney General, the Attorney General’s Office across Indonesia should receive an SPDP from an investigator whose criminal case is in the form of a plot so that it can be taken seriously. respected objectively, proportionally and professionally. So that it is not easily influenced by the maneuvers of individuals who have personal interests, it is the circular letter of the Attorney General, ”added Endang Supriadi.

Endang Supriadi continued, this was proven by the strong suspicion of “obstructing the establishment of this industrial zone (KIK) so that it failed completely through reports of suspected criminal acts to the promoter of the zone. industrial Kemingking (KIK) almost 4 times, but not proven.

But strangely, by making reports using Articles 170 and 406 in conjunction with Article 55, paragraphs 1 to 1, the Penal Code can enter into the status of a Jambi Regional Police investigation against our client, to namely Ir. Chairil Anwar, as Director of PT Kharisma Kemingking who is also the Managing Chairman of PT. Jambi Kemingking Ecopark, a developer who has been entrusted with the realization of the Kemingking industrial zone (KIK) in the district of Muaro Jambi, province of Jambi.

“We are sorry, the developers who were given the ‘confidence’ to develop the area are reported to have destroyed land and oil palm plantations under Articles 170 and 406 in conjunction with Article 55, paragraphs 1 to 1. Meanwhile, according to the documentary evidence we have, this is our land and the oil palms on this land are ours. It’s a very funny thing and it’s against the law, ”Endang said in surprise.

“If you work on your own land and the oil palm plantations you plant yourself are suspected and arrested by the Jambi police, is it wrong to set up your land on your own land and store the palm trees? oil planted by the company on your own land ?, it is better to “arrest 1000 culprits while detaining 1 innocent / no criminal without guilt,” asked Endang Supriadi.

His party suspects that in the process of dealing with criminal cases, Articles 170 and 406 in conjunction with Article 55, paragraphs 1 to 1, there have been “inaccuracies and objectivity” in the analysis aimed at determine the proof of a sporadic letter concerning the journalist’s rights with its earthly object.

“In our opinion, the investigators have not yet studied the content of the Agreement between the parties. This clearly proves the existence of a civilian element. We therefore suspect that the objectivity of the investigators in determining the proof of the land rights certificate which is the basis of the declaring party has not yet determined the status of the control by the land experts, in accordance with Perkap warrant no. 6 of 2019 concerning the management of criminal investigations. This accusation therefore seems forced, ”explained Endang Supriadi.

“Whereas the land object which is the right of control of our client which has been submitted to the investigator in charge of the case in the form of proof of control of land rights and the existence of a deed agreement between the parties (Reporting Party and Reported Party) is not at all a consideration. Whether our client has data on papers of suspicious land objects, but we suspect this case “strength“ be a criminal case, ”Endang Supriadi said.

“While the evidence for rights disputes is very clear, there are differences in the location of the land our client is working on, in the form of 5 sporadic letters in RT 08. Meanwhile, the owners in the form of 7 sporadic letters used by the reporter are in RT 10, ”explained Endang Supriadi.

By referring to a mandate Rules of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia no. 1 in 1956 at Article 1 declares that: if, during the examination of a criminal case, it must be decided in the case of a civil case concerning an element or concerning a legal relationship between two (2) certain parties, the examination of a criminal case may be deferred to await a court decision during a civil examination concerning the existence or not of this civil right.

“So I think that when there is a” property dispute “, it must be resolved in a civil manner in order to be certain of knowing who is entitled to the property, on the basis of the decision of the civil judge who has permanent legal force, ”Endang Supriadi said.

“On behalf of lawyer Ir Chairil Anwar, as citizens, we demand justice and legal protection from the President, the National Police and the Attorney General to help oversee< l'ingérence présumée de la mafia du Land qui aurait travaillé avec des responsables de l'application des lois >> in the province of Jambi, which tries to “thwart the national program Sakala of the industrial zone of Kemingking (KIK), by reporting on articles 170 and 406 in connection with article 55, paragraphs 1 to 1”, a concluded Endang Supriadi. *