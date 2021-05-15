China to prioritize conservation in water diversion project





Xi made the remarks at a symposium on advancing the project’s high-quality monitoring development in Nanyang, central From China Henan Province, following an inspection tour that began on Wednesday. He called for safeguarding ecological security and promoting a balanced spatial distribution of water resources in the country. 3000 western lakes, 120 million people The South-North Water Diversion Project connects the Yangtze River, Huaihe River, Yellow River and Haihe River. It aims to provide a permanent solution to the water shortage in the north China by diverting water from the water-rich southern regions of the country. The large project consists of three roads, of which the first phase, the east and central roads, was commissioned in 2013 and 2014 respectively. The western road is still at a pre-construction stage. By early April, the project had transferred 41.8 billion cubic meters of water to the northern regions, which was equivalent to the volume of water from nearly 3,000 lakes in the West, a scenic region of renown in Hangzhou to the East From China Zhejiang province. More than 120 million people have directly benefited from the project. Xi’s inspection tour and symposium came at a time when China prepares for the planning and implementation of the next stage of the project. According to the broad lines of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-term objectives until 2035, efforts will be made to advance the development of monitoring of the eastern and southern roads. middle. of the project and the evaluation of the plans for the western route. Explaining how to advance the project in a scientific manner, Xi called for efforts to strengthen demand and supply management, maximize the overall benefits of the project, prioritize water conservation, and improve protection of the ecological environment. He also called for accelerating efforts to build a national water network and ensure national water security. Xi welcomes sacrifice of resettled residents Of great importance to the water diversion project is where President Xi chose to convene the meeting. Located southwest of Henan Province bordering Hubei Province, Nanyang is the starting point of the middle road, which carries water from the Danjiangkou reservoir to the center China through Henan and Hebei provinces up to Beijing and Tianjin in the north. More than 40 large and medium-sized towns receive water from the project, and in Beijing, about 70 percent of tap water is pumped through the middle line. More than 345,000 people living in the Danjiangkou Reservoir region have moved to more than 600 villages built by the government to make way for the project. Xi visited one of those villages on Thursday to visit the resettled residents. In Zouzhuang Village, Xichuan County, he praised the villagers’ spirit of sacrifice and wished them a better life. The resettled residents deserve the thanks of those benefiting from the project and residents across the country, he said. At Friday’s symposium, Xi urged authorities to develop economic plans for the next phase of the project and minimize the number of people to be relocated. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-14/Xi-convenes-symposium-on-advancing-water-diversion-project-development-10g4Sd3Te5W/index.html SOURCE CGTN Related links www.cgtn.com

