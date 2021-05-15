Biden dissolves controversial Trump orders on race and cultureExBulletin





Then-President Donald Trump held up a Bible outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, last June, after days of anti-racist protests against police brutality. President Biden rescinded several orders Trump had taken during his last year in office, including steps to protect Confederate statues targeted by protesters. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images .

President Biden has revoked a number of executive measures taken by former President Donald Trump in the last year of his administration, primarily in response to protests against systemic racism and police violence.

The orders include Trump’s decision to create a National Garden of American Heroes, an order linked to Conservative complaints about social media censorship and orders he signed to protect monuments and statues when protesters targeted symbols Confederates last year. These protests overlapped with the summer protests against the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

The president also revoked a 2019 Trump proclamation that purported to prevent immigrants “who will financially burden the American health care system” from entering the United States.

In announcing the suspension, Biden said Trump’s health care ordinance “does not advance the interests of the United States.”

“My administration is committed to expanding access to quality and affordable health care. However, we can achieve this goal without preventing the entry of non-citizens who seek to immigrate legally to this country but who lack significant financial means or who have not taken out health insurance. from a restrictive list of eligible plans. “

For Biden, who sent out a message of unifying the country after four years of brutally dividing Trump, these measures aim to present the world with a modified and more progressive stance on humanitarian and social issues.

They also follow an earlier suspension by the Biden administration from Trump’s “1776 Commission,” which sought to counter recent advances by the American education system to more accurately portray the violent and racist roots of government and society. Americans.

