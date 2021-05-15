Congress asks Prime Minister Modi why he is not taking the ‘India First’ approach to immunization

Congress spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil said while many countries have vaccinated the majority of their populations, India is far behind (Photo: PTI)

On Friday, Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is not taking the ‘India first’ approach to vaccinate its citizens and questioned why six crores of vaccine doses were exported out of the country. while the Indians did not receive them.

Congressional spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil told a virtual press conference that the government should establish transparency in its vaccination policy and provide the vaccine to all Indians first, instead of providing it to people. citizens of other countries.

He also accused the prime minister of attacking the federal structure and insulting the Constitution by speaking directly to district magistrates across the country about the Covid-19 strategy.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister – Why don’t you adopt the ‘India first’ policy like the Americans do. Why did you export the vaccine to other countries when the Indians had it? most needed, ”he asked.

Gohil said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health said in its Oct.16 report that Indians should be the first to get vaccinated and called on the government to make sure.

“We want to ask the government to bring full transparency to your vaccination policy and ask why the recommendations of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Health have not been implemented,” he asked.

The congressman said that while many countries have vaccinated the majority of their populations, India is far behind.

Gohil also asked why the Prime Minister was announcing free vaccines to all citizens of Bihar and West Bengal, where elections were held, and why the whole country could vaccinate for free using the amount set aside for vaccines.

“Why are you weighing down on states and asking them to buy their own vaccines?” He asked. Gohil also attacked the prime minister for interacting directly with district magistrates across the country and alleged: “This is an attack on the federal structure and an insult to the Constitution of India.”

