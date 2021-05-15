Boris Johnson’s restercation fantasy as boom claims erupt





Not everyone in Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sectors feel confident as the country eases restrictions further and begins to reopen for business.

Leveling two for most of Scotland is welcome and eagerly awaited, but it will be a fearful meeting on Monday, and it looks like some areas are likely to see a return to profitable business more quickly than others.

Others in Glasgow and Moray are also having to wait longer for restrictions to be eased after spikes in infections. With cinemas, theaters, and concert and bingo venues, all vacation accommodation – hotels, lodges and campsites – is making a comeback and, with the recent opening of stores, it’s as exciting a prospect as it is. we have had it for sometimes. There has been skepticism about Boris Johnson’s cabinet bragging about staycations as a cost-effective way out of the pandemic since the first round of holiday blunders last year, including the Prime Minister’s Scottish holiday. Subsequently, the boom in stays north of the border did not really have the chance to reach the dizzying heights expected and appreciated by the Prime Minister. READ MORE: In pictures: Boris Johnson on holiday in Scotland Concerns have been raised within the tourism industry this year. Hotels, pubs, restaurants and cafes said they were still climbing to levels significantly below the norm for this stage of the season. A survey by the Scottish Tourism Alliance found that those forecasting less than 50% occupancy in June was 98%, or just 87% for July. STA said it didn’t look like a boom for operators in exclusivity widely followed by associate editor Scott Wright. It is hoped that the easing of restrictions will increase staycation’s income. Isle of Skye. Getty Images However, signs of a more positive recovery are emerging from booking company TheFork, owned by Tripadvisor, previously known as Bookatable, which told the Herald there was 342% growth in pub and restaurant bookings in Scotland. for next week compared to the week starting April 26. . Provisional HMRC figures highlighted by the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland this week show that there were 4.2 million holidays in the UK at the end of March, and the figures in catering services and hosting were over a million, writes editor Ian McConnell in his Called to Account column. Total number of jobs on leave by industry (in millions) (15 most important sectors), from March 23, 2020 to March 31, 2021 However, there are concerns about what will happen in a number of areas, and “It would be naive to think that the reopening alone will be enough to ward off impending doom as Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s planned end to the coronavirus job retention program in September looms.” In its Thursday column, Business Correspondent asks whether hopes of a Shetland oil boom could rekindle? He wonders if the main industry leaders could play the long game in West Shetland, as “some giants have made it clear that they still see potential in the region”. Scotland could emerge from climate catastrophe as well as pandemic as Heriot-Watt University spin-out based on the work of Professor Gabriela Medero increases production of its green bricks to more than two million a year after get £ 1million. funding for Zero Waste Scotland, reveals business correspondent Kristy Dorsey. Kenoteq, also set to reveal details of its first round of seed funding soon, plans to begin commercial sales of its K-Briq next year after its production line is scaled up at Hamilton Waste & Recycling. in Musselburgh. K-Briq is the first in a series of circular economy products the company plans to bring to market over the next few years.







