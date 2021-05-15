See the beauty of a thousand Gadang houses from the southern summit of Solok Songket





PADANG, KOMPAS.com – Thousand area Rumah gadang South Solok, West Sumatra is indeed very charming. Its charm can be seen from the top of the Songket Tower which has a height of 25 meters. From the top of the tower you can see a view Rumah gadang or the many traditional Minangkabau houses. Then exposed to Mount Kerinci, one of the highest volcanoes in Sumatra. Also read: Starting from the memory of the ascent of Mount Kerinci, Jokowi revitalizes 1,000 Gadang houses Yuliadi Chandra, one of the tourists who came to the scene, said he was surprised to see the view of the thousand tower houses from the Songket tower. “I am amazed to stand on this Songket tower. The view is very good and because it is the first time, happy and happy. Sabana Rancak,” Yuliadi told Kompas.com on Saturday (15/5 / 2021). Yuliadi, who is a young businessman from West Sumatra, deliberately came with his wife Ria Safitri to want to see the natural beauty of the thousand houses of Gadang Solok Selatan. “I want to enjoy the beautiful natural landscape here. For this I came on purpose PadangYuliadi said. Also read: Return from Riau to West Sumatra via the river, the boat reverses against the current, 3 people drown Seribu Rumah Gadang is located in Nagari Koto Baru, South Solok Regency, West Sumatra Province, approximately 150 kilometers from the city of Padang, the capital of West Sumatra Province, with a journey time of approximately four hours. “I came from Padang and was finally rewarded with the natural beauty here,” Yuliadi said. Meanwhile, Ria Safitri said that aside from the natural beauty, it turns out the locals are also friendly. “The social life of the community is still maintained. They are friendly with a thick bunch of customs,” Ria explained. Ria is confident that the Seribu Rumah Gadang Solok Selatan region will become a major tourist destination. “Outside of nature, it turns out the locals are very friendly with strong customs,” Ria said. Read also: The horrific rise of Sitinjau Lauik Padang-Solok, KNKT records 36 accidents in one year South Solok lighthouse tour, so the filming location Meanwhile, the head of the public relations division of the government of the southern Solok regency, Firdaus Firman, said his name was the Thousand Houses of the Tower because in this area there was a lot of rumah gadang , traditional houses of Minangkabau, of various shapes and sizes. In 2017, this area was named the most popular traditional village in Indonesia. This area is a manifestation of the Minangkabau community village in the past, with hundreds of traditional Minangkabau houses, or gadang houses, lined up along the streets of this village. “Most of the gadang houses are still in good condition. Due to its artistic location, this area was once used as a filming location for several feature films and TV movies,” Firdaus said. Also Read: New Year’s Holiday, Solok Regency Government Shuts Down Mount Talang Climb

