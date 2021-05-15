Israel needs a ‘lesson’, Erdogan tells Putin





File photo Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the international community should "teach Israel a strong and dissuasive lesson against its conduct towards the Palestinians." This is according to Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate, which said the two leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday about the escalating confrontation caused by the tension over disputed Jerusalem. Gaza: Smoke from Israeli airstrikes is seen in a residential building in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.AP / PTI Photo Israel border in Gaza: An Israeli artillery unit fires at targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli border of Gaza, Wednesday May 12, 2021. AP / PTI photo The statement said Erdogan stressed the need for the international community to teach Israel a strong and dissuasive lesson and urged the United Nations Security Council to act swiftly with determined and clear messages to Israel. The statement said Erdogan suggested to Putin that an international protection force to protect the Palestinians should be considered. Meanwhile, thousands of people in Istanbul defied a nationwide coronavirus curfew on Tuesday evening to demonstrate against Israel's attacks. A large convoy of cars headed for the Israeli consulate, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags. An image of the Palestinian and Turkish flags was projected on the Israeli building.

